Win a share of P700,000 in prizes when you fuel up at Caltex via PayMaya QR

Motorists can drive a safer and more rewarding experience with Caltex as PayMaya powers contactless payment options plus a chance to win as much as P100,000 in select Caltex stations nationwide.

A total of P700,000 worth of prizes from PayMaya and Caltex are up for grabs for 150 winners who can get a chance to win P1,000 and P10,000 in prizes, plus one lucky winner who will take home the grand prize of P100,000!

By utilizing contactless payment options like PayMaya QR, customers not only enjoy exciting rewards but also experience safer transactions as this lessens the risk of virus transmission often associated with cash handling. With PayMaya as the preferred payment option at their go-to Caltex stations, motorists can now drive around the metro worry-free and enjoy exciting rewards that give them the best value for their money.

To get a chance to win these exciting rewards, all they have to do is #ScanToPay at least P100 via PayMaya QR, at select Caltex stations nationwide until February 28, 2021.

Every PayMaya QR transaction automatically earns a customer a raffle entry for the promo. And the more they #ScanToPay, the more chances they have of winning. The first batch of winners will be announced on January 22, 2021 and the next batch, including the grand winner, will be announced on March 5, 2021.

On top of the chance to win these raffle prizes, motorists who #ScanToPay via PayMaya QR will instantly get a 1%, 10%, or 100% cashback of up to P500 for their PayMaya QR transaction.

Getting PayMaya and paying contactless for your purchases is very easy. Just download the PayMaya app at https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133 and register an account, to find out what it’s like to go cashless with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding way to pay for anything online and in stores! Remember, for your everyday needs, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government. Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country including “everyday” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and eCommerce merchants as well as government agencies and units.

Through its app and wallet, PayMaya provides over 28 million Filipinos with access to financial services. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 200,000 digital touchpoints nationwide. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 37,000 partner agent touchpoints nationwide serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to digital services.