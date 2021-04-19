Win and choose exciting prizes when you #ChooseFresh with Mentos

Summer is officially here and we all know how hard it is to beat the heat! This season more than ever, we are always looking for ways to stay cool and fresh, especially while we stay indoors. To help you do just that and open your mind up to fresh possibilities, Mentos, one of the most iconic Global candy brands that has kept Filipinos fresh through the years, is launching a nationwide promo all about choosing freshness!

Running from April 18 – May 31, 2021, Mentos #ChooseFresh is the first ever promo where you can choose the prize you want! Take your pick between the exciting pair of prizes for the week! If you’re a movie buff, a one-month Netflix subscription to catch the hottest summer movies, but if you’re a music-lover, a one-month iTunes subscription to keep you up to date with fresh summer hits! Every week, the prizes get bigger and bigger! Plus, lucky grand prize winners can choose the getaway that suits them – a refreshing mountain view holiday in Manor Hotel Baguio or a sunny escape in Acuaverde Beach Resort Batangas!

To join the promo, all you need to do is purchase your favorite roll of Mentos in any flavor at your nearest grocery, convenience store or even Lazada or Shopee! Visit the official Mentos Philippines promo website to complete your entry and CHOOSE what prize you want to win every week! Don’t forget to keep your official receipt as proof of your entry!

#ChooseFresh this summer with Mentos and open up to Fresh possibilities.