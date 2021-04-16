Win as much as P100,000 when you send money from PayMaya to Smart Padala

Sending Padalove to your friends and family from the safety of your home has just become even more rewarding as PayMaya and Smart Padala give you a chance to win as much as P100,000 for your send money transactions.

Given the current quarantine measures in place in various parts of the country, sending money from your PayMaya app to your recipient via Smart Padala is the best way to transfer funds across the country – especially to those without a bank or an e-wallet account.

Now, PayMaya and Smart Padala are enhancing your send-money experience with an exclusive reward because whenever you transfer at least P1,000 from your PayMaya account to be claimed at a Smart Padala agent, you get to earn a raffle entry that gives you a chance to win exciting prizes – from your monthly grocery budget of P10,000 to as much as P100,000 in the grand raffle draw!

Your first send money transaction within the promo period lets you earn five raffle entries, while you get one raffle entry for your succeeding transactions until June 18, 2021. The more raffle entries you earn, the more chances you have of becoming one of the 30 lucky winners of P10,000 or taking home the grand prize of P100,000.

To start sending money from your PayMaya app to a Smart Padala agent, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:

Ask your recipient for the 16-digit account number of their nearest Smart Padala agent On your PayMaya app, tap “Send Money” Enter the 16-digit Smart Padala account number on the mobile/account number field Input the amount you wish to send and tap “Continue” Check the transaction details, make sure they’re correct, and tap “Send” Share the transaction’s reference number to your recipient. They will need this plus one valid ID to claim the money

By sending money straight to Smart Padala, your loved ones can easily claim their remittance from any of the 37,000 Smart Padala agents nationwide. Because there’s always a Smart Padala agent in one’s neighborhood, claiming Padalove is just easy as heading to their trusted kapitbahay – no need to commute or line up at remittance centers.

Whether you’re sending emergency funds to a family member or extra budget to buy their daily essentials, it’s now easier than ever to send some love to your friends and family across the country while still keeping yourself safe at home. With this special reward, you can even earn extra funds to share with your loved ones in these critical times.

To start enjoying safe, convenient, and rewarding transactions for your everyday needs, just download the PayMaya app at https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133 and register an account. Remember, don’t pay cash. PayMaya! ​

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government. Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country including “everyday” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and eCommerce merchants as well as government agencies and units.

Through its app and wallet, PayMaya provides over 28 million Filipinos with access to financial services. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 200,000 digital touchpoints nationwide. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 37,000 partner agent touchpoints nationwide serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to digital services.