Win Over ₱15 Million Worth of Prizes and Catch Rising K-Pop Act Treasure at Shopee’s 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, invites everyone to enjoy exciting deals, prizes, and performances at the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special, Shopee’s biggest TV Show to date. Filipinos can watch the fiesta themed-celebration, broadcast live from the Smart Araneta Coliseum, by tuning in to GMA-7 and Shopee Live on June 6, 2:00-3:30 PM. Until July 7, users can also enjoy free shipping, daily ₱1 deals, up to 20% cashback, and more at Shopee’s 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “Shopee welcomes the second half of the year with a bang as we launch the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale. We’re proud of all the milestones we’ve achieved in the first half of the year, and starting with this campaign, we look forward to reaching new ones. With our supersized 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale and TV Special, Shopee aims to spread joy to Filipinos, cater to their needs, and remain a valued partner to our brands and sellers.”

Here are the highlights of the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special:

● Over ₱15 million worth of prizes

During the TV Special, viewers can catch three Shopee Shake sessions, where they can win either ₱300,000 and a Chery Tiggo 2; ₱500,000 and a Chery Tiggo 2; or a BMW X3. One lucky Shopee Milyonaryo winner can also claim the ₱1,000,000 jackpot prize, plus a house and lot sponsored by Frontrow. Aside from cash prizes and giveaways, viewers can claim over ₱7,000,000 worth of vouchers from Shopee.

● Exciting appearances from local and international celebrities

K-Pop fans can tune in to the star-studded TV Special to watch Korea’s hottest rising boy group, Treasure, as they perform hits such as “I Love You,” “MMM,” and “My Treasure.” Viewers can also catch local celebrities such as Shopee brand ambassador Willie Revillame, who will also be hosting the show; Jennylyn Mercado; Rhian Ramos; Michele Gumabao; Glaiza de Castro; Mikael Daez; Mark Herras; Gloc-9; Sef Cadayona; Skusta Clee; Flow G; Mark Maglasang; and finally John Lloyd Cruz, who is set to make his TV comeback since his hiatus in 2017.

● Big promotions from leading brands

Shoppers should stay tuned during the show to enjoy exclusive flash deals from go-to household, food, and tech brands such as Huawei, Reckitt, GSK, Pampers, Domino’s, Bonchon, Century, SC Johnson, OPPO, Potato Corner, Globe, Smart, and Moonleaf.

Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale

Users can enjoy free shipping with no minimum spend, daily ₱1 deals, and 20% cashback on several categories at Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale, which runs until July 7.

Shoppers can look forward to discounts up to 90% off on brands such as:

● P&G Beauty

● Olay

● NIVEA Philippines

● Abbott Philippines

● Equal Philippines

● Maybelline

● Akari Lighting Philippines

● Del Monte

● Mentos and Chupa Chups

● Colgate-Palmolive

● Havaianas Philippines

● Unilever Beauty

● OPPO

● vivo

● Enfagrow

● GSK

● Deerma Official Store

● Eufy

● Soundcore

● Tough Mama Appliances

● INSPI

● Shigetsu

● Mikana

● Organic Skin

● Silver Kingdom

● Lucky Silver

● Crown Jewelry

● Colourette

● Revlon

● Kleenfant

● INSPI Kids

● Organic

● Crown

● The SM Store

● Ida Wallpaper

● Nestle

● Xiaomi

Shoppers can also easily top up their ShopeePay wallets through their debit cards and other convenient channels to enjoy more promotions such as:

● A chance to win ₱20,000 by topping up a minimum of ₱300 on June 5

● Free shipping with no minimum spend and up to 66% coins cashback on June 6

● ₱10 worth of data for only ₱1 on June 6

● Up to 25% cashback on bills payment

● ₱1 Deals from brands such as McDonald’s, Jollibee, Chowking, and more

For more information on the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale, visit https://shopee.ph/m/6-6.