Win up to Php 40,000 daily in Dole’s sun-powered promo

Dole and Seasons kicked off their ‘Cash Prizes Araw-Araw Base sa Sikat ng Araw’ promo last May 25, and many daily winners are already enjoying their prizes!

The lucky winner of Php 17,200 is Diana Non, from Taguig City. She chanced upon the promo after being a long-time follower of Dole on Facebook.

“ Napanood ko yung live ni Gretchen & Robi, pinakinggan ko ang mechanics and super na-excite ako talaga. Kaya bumili agad ako ng Dole Pineapple Juice para makasali,” she said.

(“I caught Gretchen & Robi’s livestream, so I listened to the mechanics and it got me really excited. That’s why after watching the live show, I immediately purchased Dole Pineapple Juice to join,” she said.)

Non expressed her gratitude, as the money had been life-changing saying, “Sobrang laking tulong ito sa akin at sa aking pamilya, lalo na sa panahon na ito na mahirap ang hanapbuhay dahil sa pandemya. Sobrang natuwa ako kasi may tindahan ako na kakasimula lang nung January, yung perang napanalunan ko ay dinagdag ko sa puhunan ko.”

(“This is a big help for my me and my family, especially at a time like this with the pandemic making it harder for us to make ends meet. I was really happy since I just opened up a store last January, and I added my winnings to my investment.”)

There is so much uncertainty in these times as the pandemic continues to drastically change the lives of many. Dole is committed to bringing #SunshineForAll, giving everyone the chance to win in this promo.

The odds were in favor of Ryan Jay Olpot, who took home Php 12,800. Unfortunately, Olpot is one of the millions of Filipinos who had lost their jobs to COVID-19.

“Sumali ako since nawalan ako ng work. At syempre matagal na akong bumibili ng Dole Pineapple Juice dahil bukod sa mas mura ay unsweetened siya which is healthier. Malaki ang naitulong sa amin since need ko talaga ng pambayad ng mga bills. Nakabili ako ng pagkain at mga gamot,” he shared.

(“I joined because I was out of work. And of course, I’ve been a long-time drinker of Dole Pineapple Juice, as it’s not only cheap but it’s also unsweetened which makes it healthier. The prize money was a big help for us, since we still need to pay bills even after I lost my job. I was also able to buy food and medicine,” he shared.)

Olpot now encourages others to join saying, “Guys sumali na kayo, dahil napakadali lang sumali at bukod sa magiging healthy sila sa mga products ng Dole ay may chance pang manalo!”

(“Guys, join now since it’s so easy to enter. Not only will you become healthier with Dole’s products, but you also have the chance to win in the promo!”)

How To Enter

Join now…the promo ends on July 23, 2021!

By simply buying any of the participating Dole and Seasons products, you can win up to Php 40,000, as long as the sun shines its brightest at the Dole Pineapple Plantation in Polomolok, South Cotabato. But whether you win or lose, all entries are qualified for the Php 1 Million Grand Dole and Season’s ‘Plantation Pachinko’–the biggest Pachinko in the world! This is definitely something that you wouldn’t want to miss this July 27.

To enter the draw, be sure to register first through Dole’s Facebook Messenger on www.facebook.com/Doleph. Send your complete name, age, complete address, and mobile number. You can make an entry for every purchase of a participating Dole and Seasons product.

It’s so easy to complete your entry! Just follow these steps. https://www.facebook.com/Doleph/posts/4188303597881806

Increase your chances of winning by buying as many Dole and Seasons participating products, and timing the submission of your entries on the day that the sun shines brightest in Polomolok, South Cotabato. (Check the weather there on accuweather.com.)

Participating Dole products are the new Dole Sparkling Juice Drink (Strawberry, Lemon Lime, Cucumber and Passion Fruit), the new All Natural Seasons (Pineapple Banana, Pineapple Coconut, Pineapple Mango and Pineapple Orange Juice) in 1L Tetra Pak, Dole 100 percent Pineapple Juice, Dole Pineapple Orange Juice Drink, and All Natural Seasons Tropical Fruit Cocktail.