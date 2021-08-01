World-class delivery app Pick.A.Roo celebrates its first year

In August of 2020, amidst the global pandemic, Pick.A.Roo was introduced in the Philippines. A proudly Filipino, premium all-in-one lifestyle delivery app, which was thoughtfully created with the local community’s needs at its core. Through Pick.A.Roo, many have been given the opportunity to shop ON-DEMAND for all their needs and wants, all from the comfort of their homes. Whether groceries, restaurants, or specialty shops, Pick.A.Roo has delivered THE BEST options to choose from. This month, Pick.A.Roo celebrates one whole year of making online shopping a whole new magical experience!

Looking back on its beginnings, CEO and co-founder Crystal Gonzalez shares, “When we built Pick.A.Roo, our initial vision was to offer a fresh concept that would bridge the gap between premium offline brands and the growing online segment. While the pandemic did not impact that vision, we had to be more agile in adapting to the current challenges and needs of both retailers and consumers.”

When it first launched, Pick.A.Roo kicked off with 300 brands on its beta app. Now, a year later, Pick.A.Roo has more than 1,000 brands on the app and almost half a million users! Pick.A.Roo boasts 98% satisfied users with 98% on time deliveries!

Always striving to provide a world-class user experience, Pick.A.Roo constantly finds ways to innovate the app. It was the first on-demand delivery app locally to launch with a single checkout feature, which allows customers to order from multiple stores — be they supermarkets, restaurants, or shops — and check out in one go. Pick.A.Roo is also the only local app that allows people abroad to access the app, shop from it, and have orders delivered to their loved ones in serviceable areas in Manila. Pick.A.Roo also allows customers to schedule their deliveries hours or days in advance. The app’s advanced search function not only allows users to search for brands, but also allows them to search for specific products. Pick.A.Roo users can also now tailor their own list of favorites, by tapping on the heart icon located on the upper right part of their preferred brands. Making ordering even more convenient, a reorder function allows users to purchase previously placed orders easily.

This past year has seen many milestones for the proudly local startup, clearly seen in the partnerships it has formed in the last couple of months: S&R, The Marketplace, and Landmark are just some of the grocery brands available. Food offerings are aplenty seen through choices like S&R Pizza, Café Mary Grace, Din Tai Fung, Tim Ho Wan, Cibo, and so many others. Specialty shops cater to consumers of all ages and walks of life; Dyson, Power Mac, Gourdo’s, Ace Hardware, Mumuso, and even more brands can be ordered from. On top of that, more brands are added on a weekly basis.

Reviews for Pick.A.Roo this past year are filled with praises! One of them, by an app user named Sylvie says, “Great app – easy to use, easy to find what I need, wide selection of shops. Outstanding service – the riders are polite, the customer support provides answers quickly via chat. Keep up the awesome work!” Another reviewer named Ching has also said, “S&R via Pickaroo app is my go-to for imported stuff. Their riders are much more polite and their app is excellent.”

#1YearWithROO

To celebrate the accomplishments of the last year, Pick.A.Roo has exciting things in store! Its anniversary month will kick off with a Lucky 8 sale, a buy one get one sale on best sellers from select brands! The Great ROOveal will have special items on sale every hour, with a tag of just P8! These are just a few things that Pick.A.Roo has in store this August. Even more exciting things are around the corner so tune in and follow the Pick.A.Roo Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok pages for more exclusive app drops.

At just one year old, this unicorn app has come a long way. But this is only the beginning, and great new things are on the horizon.

Download Pick.A.Roo on the App Store and Google Play. For more information on Pick.A.Roo, visit https://pickaroo.com