World Vision and ComCo SEA join forces for Cause Marketing for Good initiative for MSMEs

Global development and advocacy organization World Vision and regional integrated communications agency ComCo Southeast Asia through its Citizen ComCo initiative continue their mission of giving companies and brands opportunities to give back, this time with a focus on supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through the Cause Marketing for Good Virtual Conference.

Created and organized by World Vision and ComCo Southeast Asia, the Cause Marketing for Good Virtual Conference is part of the organization’s larger initiative to orient MSMEs on the value of cause-related marketing or CRM, which is especially relevant in today’s pandemic environment, and to equip them on how to champion social issues through their marketing efforts.

Happening on July 21, 2 p.m., the online conference will include sessions on defining CRM, CRM’s impact on sales from AirAsia, and how to use e-commerce to forward your cause from Lazada. There will also be a panel discussion on how to create effective CRM campaigns featuring experts and practitioners of the field such as ComCo Southeast Asia for public relations and Ideas X Machina for creatives.

The ongoing pandemic has had a massive effect on the economy, with MSMEs taking the brunt of this as they make up 99.5% of business establishments in the Philippines and employ 62.4% of the country’s workforce according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. MSMEs are currently facing huge hurdles to keep their businesses afloat, especially in the face of quarantine regulations and economic slowdown.

But with the challenge brought about by the pandemic comes bayanihan spirit – the value of Filipino community as they work together towards a common goal. This has urged individuals, communities, organizations, and even brands and companies, to band together and help each other during this crisis. It has also shown us how Filipino consumers, especially millennials and Gen Zers, are responding positively to brands and companies who support advocacies and stand for causes and values that they believe in.

According to the Global Millennial Survey 2021 by professional services firm Deloitte, millennials and Gen Zers are concerned about the positive impact of businesses on society. These generations of consumers tend to make decisions aligned with their values, with more than a quarter of respondents saying that businesses’ impact on the environment influence their buying decisions, expecting brands to be aligned with their personal values before they invest in their products or services.

In the eyes of consumers, businesses can and have the responsibility to do good – and doing good actually makes for good business. Through the Cause Marketing for Good Campaign and Virtual Conference, World Vision and ComCo Southeast Asia look forward to helping more MSMEs build strong connections with their customers through effective and sustainable cause-related marketing campaigns – ones that allow them to sell while also creating a positive social impact in the Philippines.

Participants may register for the Cause Marketing for Good Virtual Conference at wvph.co/CauseMarketingForGood.

For more information on World Vision Philippines and its other initiatives, call the World Vision hotline number at 8372-77-77 or Ms. Wichelle Cruz of Private Sector Partnerships Manager at 0917-511-6640.