World Vision invites you to run for clean water in Global 6K Run

Every child deserves clean water to drink and for handwashing to help keep them healthy. For some people in rural areas living in vulnerable conditions, it takes a long walk to be able to get them.

A study released by World Vision revealed that six kilometers (3.7 miles) is the average distance people in developing areas would have to walk for water. This journey for clean water takes hours every single day.

This is why World Vision is launching the Global 6K Run, a virtual running event that aims to promote fitness and health during the pandemic while raising funds for the needs of World Vision’s most vulnerable children and communities.

Through this virtual run, World Vision aims to make clean water more accessible by raising funds to build multiple water facilities in Laurel, Batangas and other communities in need. These facilities will not only provide drinking water but also water for hygiene and sanitation purposes, especially since one effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is through proper sanitation and hygiene.

Joining World Vision’s mission for clean water in the Global 6K Run is its Celebrity Ambassador Enzo Pineda, who has been a staunch supporter in the child-focused organization’s multiple initiatives for children, including health and wellness.

“I am truly honored to become a part of this initiative by World Vision. While many of us miss gathering for runs and marathons pre-pandemic, the Global 6K Run is a wonderful opportunity to be fit and healthy despite the many limitations as well as participate in a cause that’s extremely timely today,” Enzo Pineda shared.

Anyone can register to participate in the global event and contribute to World Vision’s goal. Since it is a virtual run, it doesn’t matter where one is because they can walk, jog or run anywhere. And with every registration, clean water is provided to one person through World Vision’s water projects.

Interested participants can register for the Global 6K Run from July 1 to August 15, 2021. There are several mileage options to choose from, including 6K, 12K, 24K, or 60K, which can be tracked by a fitness tracker app. Individuals who will submit proof of completion of the run will get a Global 6K event shirt!

“Clean water is crucial for our physical health and safety, especially in this pandemic where the importance of hygiene is emphasized. World Vision’s Global 6K Run is a global movement to make clean water more accessible to everyone, regardless of where you are,” said Mr. Rommel Fuerte, National Director of World Vision Development Foundation, Inc.

“We are inviting everyone to be part of this change through this run. To become an inspiration for many, while being fit and healthy in the process,” Mr. Fuerte added.

To register for the World Vision Global 6K Run, please visit https://wvph.co/g6kph