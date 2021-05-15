WorldRemit and BDO Remit create even more ways for Filipinos to receive money with USD payouts

WorldRemit, a leading international cross-border payments company, has expanded its longstanding partnership with BDO Remit—the remittance service brand of BDO Unibank that has the most expansive branch network in the Philippines.

Through this partnership, recipients of money transfers in the Philippines can now receive payment straight to their USD account with BDO Unibank or for USD cash pick-up at BDO Unibank branches; BDO Remit counters inside the branches of The SM Store & SM Business Services and; Villarica Pawnshops.

“We’re delighted to broaden our partnership with such a reputable brand and payout network as BDO to offer a comprehensive payout service. Ensuring our customers are able to transfer money to family and friends back home conveniently, safely and as quickly as possible is why we exist. We’re confident that making it possible to send money to USD bank accounts in the Philippines & BDO Remit cash pick-up locations will give our customers more flexibility and options to receive support from their loved ones abroad”, said Earl Melivo, Country Director for the Philippines at WorldRemit.

WorldRemit users can send money from over 50 countries including the US, UK, Canada and Australia, to more than 150 destinations.

Depending on their receiver’s location, customers can choose from multiple payout methods including bank deposits, mobile wallets, cash pick-up and mobile airtime top-up.

BDO Unibank has the largest branch & ATM network in the Philippines and is part of the SM Group, which owns the biggest mall and supermarket/groceries chain in the country. BDO Unibank has over 1,400 branches and more than 4,400 ATMs all over the country (including BDO Network Bank – BDO Unibank’s rural bank subsidiary).

Aside from receiving money via USD account & cash pick-up, customers can also make transfers to any PHP Unibank account or receive PHP cash at any BDO Unibank and BDO Network Bank branches, BDO Remit counters inside The SM Store & SM Business Services branches, Villarica and RD Pawnshops in the Philippines.

Genie Gloria, Senior VP and Head of BDO Remit added, “BDO Remit has been in partnership with WorldRemit since 2014. It is a company that shares our values and commitment to the overseas Filipinos market. Customers can now send money through the WorldRemit app or website directly to BDO Unibank USD accounts in real-time or for cash payout through our branches. This will also make it easy for our customers with USD accounts to top-up their savings”.

According to the Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas (BSP), Filipinos overseas sent over $33 billion back home in 2020 (almost the same level as 2019).