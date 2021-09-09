World’s no. 1 Prayer App names Gary Valenciano as Philippine Ambassador

Gary Valenciano’s pure energy is being channeled towards a new endeavor. Pray.com, the world’s No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content, has chosen the country’s top singer/songwriter and ultimate performer, to be Pray.com’s Philippine ambassador, focusing light on one of Gary’s most enduring passions: connecting to the power of God through prayer.

Known for his unwavering Christian faith and devotion, Valenciano is the ideal choice for this prayer app co-founded by Steve Gatena five years ago, now loaded with content featuring Gary V. Gatena explains the company’s decision to partner with the beloved Filipino-Puerto Rican artist: “Gary V is an inspiration to Pray.com and the world. The way he talks about his faith, his willingness to reach out to people directly and encouraging them to pray, it’s special. With so many out there struggling with mental and spiritual health because of the pandemic, Gary has chosen to share his voice with all of us. Now you can pray with Gary V anytime on Pray.com,” says Gatena.

For his part, Valenciano, a living miracle, reveals he was honored to join Pray.com and introduce the empowering prayer app to Filipinos. “I want to encourage everyone to pray. I have survived so many health challenges. I am here with you today only by the grace of God. I am unashamed to share my faith in my Lord Jesus Christ. I am grateful, first of all to God, and to Pray.com for giving me a platform to help others draw closer to the Almighty God who gave His only Son to save us,” says Valenciano.

Launched in 2017 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate a community, Pray.com now reaches more than 10 million people globally through its mobile app and website. It is the simplest way to incorporate prayer into one’s daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through daily prayers, pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories. In this new venture, Valenciano becomes the voice behind bible stories like Joseph as well as meditation prayers that will inspire his millions of fans.

Prayer forms a vital part of Valenciano’s day. Whether he is working from home or at the ABS-CBN studios for his weekly ASAP Natin ‘To performances, an app like Pray.com on his mobile devices helps him seamlessly make time for quiet moments with God no matter how busy his schedule gets. Prayer has been Valenciano’s sanctuary and refuge, especially during this pandemic. During this heartbreaking season, no one has been spared from challenges, from grief, pain, and loss. Just recently Valenciano lost his photographer of 30 years, Raymund Isaac, to Covid19. His photographs were used for the posters of Pray.com.

“I want to encourage everyone – no matter what you are going through – take a moment, stop and pray. Prayer doesn’t have to be complicated. Start a conversation with God who loves you, God who is everywhere, God who knows you and hears your every cry. The Word promises – we can approach His throne of grace and always, we will find help in our time of need; He who has promised is so much more than able,” Valenciano adds.

Some of Valenciano’s most intimate conversations with God have found expression through songs of praise; many of his compositions have become timeless classics – multi-platinum hits like “Shout For Joy,” “Take Me Out of the Dark,” as well as his vocal renditions of “Lead Me Lord” and “I Will Be Here.” Prayer has taken many forms for the multi-awarded recording artist and these songs reflect this truth. His timely ambassadorship with Pray.com becomes even more significant as he recently released yet another song of praise entitled “Make Us Whole Again.” Written in the summer of 2020, the song is Valenciano’s way of expressing his journey during the pandemic, grappling with hope and fear, life and death, frailties and faith. As a line in the song goes: “No, our hearts won’t tire / Our faith’s on fire,” Valenciano’s faith is resolute as it flourishes, despite the persistent suffering and perplexing tragedies that plague the world. This is a testament to the strength of his faith and the power of his connection to the divine. With prayer as his priority from the moment he wakes, Valenciano lives a life of faith that stokes inspiration and admiration among many of his fans.

The new Pray.com app aims to enable more people of faith to make prayer a part of their daily lives. The platform has multiple functions that can be accessed by registered users: daily prayers every morning, nightly prayers before bedtime, audio Bible stories, Christian meditations, prayer plans, podcasts of pastors from around the world including globally renowned Christian personalities like John Piper, TD Jakes, Joyce Meyer, Manny Pacquiao and even Philippine pastors James Aiton of Favor Church, Paul and Shoddy Chase, and Mylene Evangelista of New Life Church, and Bo Sanchez of Light Of Jesus Family. It also has inspirational music of different genres.

In a time of global crisis, prayer is a path to guidance, healing, and comfort. Valenciano and Gatena hope that Pray.com will become part of every Filipino’s life as we navigate the uncertainties of a world in great turmoil and persevere to overcome.