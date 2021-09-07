WWF-Philippines teams up with Pinoy Fitness Atleta for a virtual run to promote environmental conservation

The Filipino running community is in for another special challenge as the World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines (WWF-Philippines) launches GO for Conservation: The WWF 60th Anniversary Virtual Run in partnership with Pinoy Fitness Atleta.

With the relationship of human and planetary health becoming evident now more than ever, PF Atleta President and Founder Jeff Lo shared that they want to take on a more participative role in promoting environmental conservation across the local running community.

“This partnership is our way to give back to nature that has always welcomed us on its trails. The pandemic and the continuing lockdowns affected our fitness routines, but through the virtual run, not only do we get to take back control of our health but also ensure the protection of the environment by supporting WWF-Philippines and its conservation initiatives,” said Lo.

The virtual race, which aims to raise funds to support the organization’s conservation efforts across the country, will run from October 1-31. Runners who will successfully complete 20KM, 40KM, or 60KM cumulative distance over the course of the run will receive a WWF 60th anniversary commemorative finishers’ kit. Exciting prizes are also up for grabs for lucky registrants from Aqua Flask, New Balance, Rudy Project, and Bergel.

Various social media and influencers, including WWF-Philippines Ambassadors Pia Wurtzbach and Robi Domingo, TV personalities Jake Cuenca, Kylie Verzosa, Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay, and athletes Vince Velasco, Miguel de Guzman, and Dani Ravena are confirmed to join the run.

Registration for the GO for Conservation: The WWF 60th Anniversary Virtual Run will run from September 6 to October 10 through the Pinoy Fitness Atleta app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, you may get in touch with WWF-Philippines via email at donations@wwf.org.ph.

WWF-Philippines is set to launch more virtual events to help #ChangeTheEnding for the planet and create a future where people and nature thrive. Log on to wwf.org.ph or follow WWF-Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates.