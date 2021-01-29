Xendit makes digital transactions easier for businesses and consumers

The new normal has shown how attractive digital payments are. Apart from promoting safety because it is contactless, this method of paying is convenient, fast, and has low processing fees. The growing demand has encouraged businesses to implement this service in order to serve their customers.

Xendit is a leading Indonesian financial technology company that provides payment solutions, empowers businesses to send and accept payments. They also place 64th in Y Combinator’s 2021 top company valuation list. It is considered the simplest, most credible, trusted, and innovative partner that works hand-in-hand with businesses as they go on their digitalization journey.

Xendit is a gateway unique to Southeast Asia. As a regional neighbor, we understand the local market and culture, which makes it easier for us to work with traditional businesses and startups. Today, we serve local small and medium enterprises (SMEs), some of Indonesia’s largest tech startups, and many of the world’s largest businesses,” says Yang Yang Zhang, Managing Director of Xendit.

Below are some ways Xendit makes digital payments easier for businesses and customers:

  1. Bill customers conveniently. Businesses can focus on growing their business because Xendit can automatically bill customers through xeninvoice. The service can customize invoices by adding the business logo, a personalized message, and brand colors. The invoices can be sent to customers via a unique payment link so businesses can accept payments easily.
  2. Receive payments in real-time. Customers can settle payments within minutes. xenpayments lets customers pay through leading transfer methods such as direct debit, credit and debit cards, retail stores, installment plans, and e-wallets. Businesses also have access to a web-based dashboard to see and download detailed financial reports. Additionally, Xendit simplifies the refund process through xenpayouts, so customers can enter their preferred payment details and redeem their money without giving their bank account details.
  3. Scale easily. Xendit has created a seamless infrastructure to streamline complex payment flows so businesses can concentrate on building what matters. xendisburse can automate payouts to customers, employees, and suppliers any day of the week, even bank holidays. Through xenbatch, they can create up to 10,000 disbursements in one go. Moreover, those looking to expand can apply for xencapital, a fast and flexible financing program that allows businesses to grow.
  4. Protect your business from fraud. Online payments can open businesses and customers to fraud, but Xendit minimizes the risk through xenshield. The in-house fraud detection system uses machine learning to assess credit card transactions and make a recommendation on the risk level. A payment can be preemptively blocked if it is judged to be too risky.
  5. Online training and webinars. Xendit also works to educate both customers and partners to better understand not only it’s range of products and services, but key economic trends and current developments that help businesses and executives better understand their digital transformation journey. The webinars for 2021 commence on February 5 with“Business X Future: How to Thrive in the Digital World”, where Xendit will educate different business owners about the power of laying the groundwork of their financial infrastructure using Xendit and connecting them to the desired future of businesses in the Philippines. The webinar is free and can be watched live at 5:00 pm via Zoom. Click the link to register: http://bit.ly/XenditPHWebinar1. To stay updated on future webinars and announcements follow Xendit on Instagram @Xendit.PH.

Digital payments are now more seamless with Xendit. Allowing digital payments to thrive in the Philippines offers so much more than convenience: it allows the country to make financial inclusion felt by all and push for innovation at competitive costs. Xendit is the most advanced payment system, yet makes the process secure and easy for everyone,” says Yang Yang.

 

