Smart and Limitless: Xiaomi announces arrival of Mi TV P1 Series and Xiaomi Pad 5 in the Philippines

Xiaomi launched its latest smart TV lineup- Mi TV P1 Series, and a new tablet Xiaomi Pad 5 during its new product launch in the Philippines. Offered in 55’’, 50’’, 43’’, and 32’’ four different sizes, Mi TV P1 Series makes smart home entertainment experience more accessible to everyone. The Xiaomi Pad 5 on the other hand, is an all-in-one work station that’s packed with value from form to function.

Mi TV P1 Series: An All-Round Smart Entertainment Hub

The whole series sports a bezel-less display for maximum viewing space with a sleek and stylish design that blends beautifully into the home’s surroundings. Its 60Hz LED panel offers an ultra-wide 178° field of view so that you can clearly see the display, no matter what angle you are watching from.

The 55”, 50” and 43” variants deliver a top-of-the-line picture quality with 4K UHD resolution and Dolby Vision® support. The larger 55”, 50” variants further enhance visuals with HDR10+, which allows the TVs to generate a high dynamic range and make the picture even more vivid and life-like. To complement the stunning visuals, all three models offer MEMC technology, enabling the TV to reproduce an incredibly smooth and lag-free picture.

All models come with a rich ecosystem of content with Android TV™ system, and popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube pre-installed. Users can also easily project content and games from their smartphones or tablets using Chromecast and Miracast. With Google Assistant built-in, Mi TV P1Series is the perfect fit for voice commanding users’ smart homes. The 55”, 50” and 43” variants even come with an embedded mic on the panel so users can voice command the TV and any smart appliances connected completely hands-free3.

Xiaomi Pad 5: Play Hard, Work smart

Xiaomi Pad 5 is versatile as a productivity tool for both work or the classroom, but doubles as a premium mobile entertainment experience.

This portable workstation is packed with premium features to empower users to Play hard, work smart including:

Productivity Suite – Xiaomi Pad 5 is equipped with features that’ll boost your productivity. Scan any documents using the 13MP single camera and seamlessly share with coworkers or classmates. For a natural writing experience, Xiaomi Smart Pen comes with only 12.2g, 4096 pressure sensitivity and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Xiaomi Smart Pen also includes convenient features such as Smart Pen function keys to quickly jot down notes, taking screenshots or easily switching between pen and eraser. Besides, you’re also conference-call ready with a 8MP front camera, which supports 1080p video.

Vibrant Display with Comfortable Viewing Experience – Xiaomi Pad 5 features an 11-inch WQHD+ 120Hz display that brings content to life with elaborate images with more soft and natural colors full of details. With support for Dolby Vision®, Xiaomi Pad 5 enables a premium HDR viewing experience bringing ultra vivid imagery with incredible brightness, contrast, detail, and colors you have never seen before on a screen. And even if you're watching your favorite shows for a prolonged period of time, and no matter where you are watching, Xiaomi Pad 5's True Display and built-in Low Blue Light mode ensures a clear but safe and comfortable viewing experience.

Immersive Acoustics – As Xiaomi Pad 5 captivates your eyes, it'll also be easy on the ears when you're squeezing in leisure time. Enjoy rich stereo sound with large quad speakers that offer a louder, and crisper sound. Moreover, there is Dolby Atmos® immersive audio for the ultimate sound experience with unparalleled detail, depth, and realism while listening to your favourite Dolby Atmos contents.

Packed with High-Performance and Built to Unparalleled Connection -To ensure keeping up with your studies, work, entertainment, and everything in-between, Xiaomi Pad 5 is equipped with a 7nm high-performance Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 860 processor with a max clock speed of up to 2.96Ghz. And to keep users always connected, Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with longer battery life supported by 8,720mAh (typ) capacity.

Pricing and Availability

Starting from September 30, 2021, Mi TV P1 Series 55’’, 50’’, 43’’, and 32’’ will be available for purchase at PHP 24,990, PHP 22,990, PHP 18,990 and PHP 10,990 respectively.

The Mi TV P1 Series can also be availed on a special early bird price with freebies from September 30 until October 1. Those who will purchase the 32” and 43” variants will get a free Redmi soundbar for PHP 8,990 and PHP 16,990 respectively. A Mi Soundbar for the 50” and 55” variants will serve as freebies with price cuts at PHP 20,990 and PHP 22,990, respectively. These offers will be available exclusively on Xiaomi Authorized Stores and in Xiaomi official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

Comes in two color options: Cosmic Gray and Pearl White, Xiaomi Pad 5 6GB + 128GB version’s recommended retail price is PHP 17,990, while the 6GB + 256GB retails at PHP 19,990. A limited early bird price of PHP 14,990 and a free Xiaomi Smart Pen for the 6GB + 128GB variant will be offered exclusively on Xiaomi Official Global Store via Lazada on September 24 only. Xiaomi Pad 5 will be available on Xiaomi Authorized Stores nationwide starting October 1.