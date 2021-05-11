Xiaomi’s entry level kings made even more accessible with Redmi 9A and 9C price drop

Xiaomi’s young and powerful entry level kings are now even more accessible as Xiaomi announced exciting price drops for the best-selling Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C. Get a Redmi 9A 2GB + 32GB variant now for only PHP 4,490 (from PHP 4,690). Meanwhile, you can also purchase a Redmi 9C 2GB + 32GB variant at PHP 4,990 (from PHP 5,290) or the 3GB + 64 GB variant at PHP 5,690 (from PHP 5,990).

The Redmi 9A is a fantastic choice for an entry-level phone – first, it has a massive 6.53” Dot Drop display screen so presentations and videos are crystal clear, plus its certified for low blue light by Germany’s TÜV Rheinland so that it’s easy on the eyes. It also comes with a 5000mAh high-capacity battery with longer lifespan to provide for years of reliable use and a MediaTek Helio G25 processor to make sure the phone runs smoothly.

The Redmi 9A also has an AI optimized 13MP rear camera. Kaleidoscope effects add fun to your videos, while Palm Shutter lets you conveniently snap photos with the 5MP selfie camera. The Redmi 9A comes in Granite Gray, Peacock Green, Sky Blue.

Meanwhile, those looking for an even more complete camera setup without breaking the bank can consider the Redmi 9C, which sports an AI optimized triple camera with a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor so you can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations.

The Redmi 9C is also equipped with a massive 6.53” Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience and a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phone. Redmi 9C features MediaTek Helio G35, an octa-core gaming chipset which can go up to 2.3GHz. The Redmi 9C comes in three attractive colors: Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange and Twilight Blue.

Don’t miss this chance to purchase the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C, which are available in Authorized Mi Stores and official retailers nationwide.