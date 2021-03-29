Xiaomi expands Mi 11series lineup in global mega launch

Global technology leader Xiaomi today announced the release of three breathtaking smartphones in its Mi 11 series: Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, and Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Lite (4G). Alongside were presented two new ecosystem products, Mi Smart Band 6 – the latest edition of Xiaomi’s ultra-popular fitness wearable, as well as the brand new smart home cinema – Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro. Xiaomi keeps expanding its suite of smart life offerings, making new experiences available to global consumers and making life more convenient.

Mi 11 Ultra: Xiaomi’s top-of-the-line flagship revolutionizes smartphone photography and videography

Mi 11 Ultra marks a major milestone in professional smartphone photography and videography continuing the pioneering legacy of Mi 10 Ultra. An enthusiast powerhouse with Xiaomi’s most powerful pro-grade triple camera setup to date, powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 mobile platform, gorgeous quad-curved 120Hz AMOLED display, revolutionary 67W wired and wireless turbo charging (100% charge in 36 mins) – Mi 11 Ultra is not only a real pocket-sized film studio, but a premium flagship with all the attributes needed to please even the most demanding power user. All of the phone’s three lenses support 8K 24fps video, ensuring excellent picture quality and accurate, dynamic light and shadow representation. Its display offers a true-to-life viewing experience with Dolby Vision®, HDR10+ and 1.07 billion color representation support. Mi 11 Ultra also features a one-of-a-kind 1.1” AMOLED rear display doubling as an always-on display, notification window, a preview screen for selfies and more.

Mi 11 Ultra will be available at 12GB + 256GB variant.

Mi 11i: Sleek performance powerhouse merges superb display with Dolby Atmos® audio

Mi 11i offers an outstanding flagship-level performance with the powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 mobile platform. Its advanced 5nm process technology offers higher performance while demanding less energy. The device shines with a fresh new look and slim and compact design. Contrary to the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i features a flat screen display while its premium glass body, 7.8mm thickness and redesigned side-mounted fingerprint scanner offer a more comfortable grip and feel for the user. Its 6.67” AMOLED DotDisplay boasts one of the smallest punch hole front camera cutouts at 2.76mm. HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh and 360Hz touch sampling rates as well as dual speakers and Dolby Atmos® – a first for Xiaomi smartphones – allow for an unparalleled audio/visual experience. Large 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging keeps the device powered up throughout the day so you can kiss low battery anxiety goodbye.

Mi 11i will be available at two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Lite: Ultra-slim and feather-lite smartphone built to complement your style

Designed for young trendsetters, Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Lite come with an ultra-slim light design, weighing no more than 159g and just 6.81mm thin to offer a more comfortable and lightweight in-hand feel. Both phones tout a triple rear camera array with a 64MP main camera, and with one-click AI cinema modes, the devices provide a nimble and user-friendly experience that enables anyone to take professional grade pictures and videos with minimal effort. Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Lite are works of beauty with true craftsmanship and a rich color palette. In addition, Mi 11 Lite 5G debuts the newly announced Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 780G3 , ensuring powerful performance and utmost productivity.

Mi 11 Lite 5G comes in two variants, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB while Mi 11 Lite comes in 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB storage options.

Keeping Users One Step Ahead with Mi Smart Band 6

Being the latest edition to Xiaomi’s most popular wearable line, the all-new Mi Smart Band 6 sports a stunning 1.56’’ large full screen AMOLED display that offers 326PPI crystal-clear resolution and approximately 50% more screen space than its predecessor. This perfect workout companion doubled its fitness mode options to include a total of 30 fun and challenging workout types while also offering auto-detection for 6 common fitness activities. It also incorporates an array of health functions, including SpO2 measurement, heart rate monitoring, enhanced sleep tracking functions and more.

Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro – Putting the “Smart” in Smart Home Cinema

Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro brings cinematic adventures to users’ homes. It offers an outstanding 1920 x 1080 FHD picture quality, up to 1300 ANSI lumens high brightness, and HDR10 support for enhanced color contrast. It also sports in-built 10W speakers with DTS-HD and Dolby Audio™ support for stunning audio performance. The device supports omni-directional keystone correction, taking the fastidious job of positioning the screen out of the user’s hands. Running on the Android TV™ system, Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro offers endless entertainment, and is enabled with Chromecast and Google Assistant support5. The voice command capability puts the device a new hub to users’ connected homes.