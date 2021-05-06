Xiaomi’s Mi 10T Pro 5G joins the Globe Postpaid Line Up

Getting a Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G phone is easier than ever as the smartphone is now available as part of Globe’s postpaid line up.

The global technology leader has partnered with Globe Postpaid for the online-exclusive availability of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G, a next-level smartphone that would power your creativity. New and existing customers can get this device with GPlan 1999 with a one-time cashout of P 4,800. GPlan 1999 includes 15GB of data and Unli Calls and Texts, 3GB worth of GoWifi, an individual subscription of KonsultaMD, and 3-month GInsure plan covering COVID-19 and Dengue cases under a 24-month contract period.

Xiaomi’s array of smartphones challenges boundaries and the Mi 10T Pro 5G is no different. Exploring new heights with unmatched specs in its class, this everyday smartphone boasts an ultra-high resolution legacy with OIS and 8K video support. Its triple camera setup is equipped to capture moments that matter with 13MP ultra-wide angle camera and 5MP macro camera. And with a 20MP front camera, anyone can look their best whether taking a selfie or video-calling a loved one.

The phone’s dynamic photography software features six standalone long exposure modes from creating artsy shots like blurring surroundings to focus on an idle subject to photo clones, wherein a single click captures for of you in a single shot. The Timed Burst feature convers photos with a time gap into a video that tells a story. Accompanying it is three photo filters—Cyberpunk, Gold Vibes, and Black Ice—help bring the desired mood to life.

Along with these, the phone boasts features such as the Video Clone, capturing “two selves” in one video, while Dual Video records from both the front and back simultaneously. You can even gain the ability to see time in a different perspective with the device’s Time-lapse selfie video just in the palm of your hand.

Watch your favorite movie as the Mi 10T Pro 5G’s 144Hz AdaptiveSync TrueColor display, guaranteeing an optimum battery usage so you could binge all day and night. This flagship smartphone packs an extreme power efficiency, packing the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 865™ and 5,000mAh for longer battery life, ensuring a fast and uninterrupted gaming session with your friends.

Behold the gadget king of creativity loaded with an incredible postpaid plan now.