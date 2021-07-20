Review: Xiaomi Mi Band 6

We live in an fast paced era that puts importance in convenience and instant. We can do anything in the comfort of our chair, whether it be shopping or ordering take out. All this convenience rests on your favorite gadget. Especially during this pandemic, people have become more reliant on these services to be able to get by. However, it is not necessarily healthy as “sitting is the new smoking” mainly because everything has become spoon-fed. Because of technology that offers us such inconvenience, it is safe to say that we have become lazier and inactive.

With this pandemic, it has been hard to find a right timing and safe spot to do personal work-outs since contact sports are not recommended. Even so, it is best to allocate a portion of our time to exercise and sweat for our own well-being, mentally and physically. One of these products that we can rely on for our intensive work out and daily route is the Xiaomi Mi Band 6.

Xiaomi is a known brand that manufactures different kinds of technological innovations that is of good quality at an affordable price, which are factors that are most important for our consumers today. And one of the most famous product currently is the Mi Band series which is now at Series 6.

Mi Band is a wrist watch that not only tells time, but can also connect through your smartphone through Bluetooth connectivity to track your regular activities like the number of steps you have taken within the day. It also notifies you of any incoming calls or messages.

The most prominent change from the previous model of Mi Band is the screen in which it is touchscreen in its entirety. It has a 1.56” full screen AMOLED touch display with 336PPI crystal-clear resolution that offers unprecedented visibility for quick viewing of key stats and daily notifications whether on the go or in the middle of an intense workout. It is also customizable with over 60 user themes to choose from.

The Mi Band 6 can be a nice daily companion especially to our Filipino consumers with its reliable battery life of approximately 14-days of life in a single full charge of less than 2 hours. You can read incoming messages without holding your smartphone and can know who is calling you which is perfect especially if you are busy at work. It helps also with stress monitoring, breathing exercise, and PAI (personal activity intelligence) to help your monitor your condition.

For play, Mi Band 6 encourages its user to do fitness activities and offers extensive choices of exercise modes. There are around 30 fun and challenging work-out types so there is no need to spend on a personal fitness trainer to stay fit.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is compatible with Mi Wear App, Mi Fit app and Strava App for Android 5.0 and iOS 10 and above, and is Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity capable.

For only Php 1,990.00 you can buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 which includes a single strap, user manual and charging cable.

Are you able to balance work and play and maintain a healthy lifestyle? Well, guess what? Mi Band 6 is the perfect companion for you.