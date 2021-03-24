Xiaomi offers amazing price drops for the Redmi Note 9 series

Xiaomi announced its amazing price drops for its Redmi Note 9 series!

Get a Redmi Note 9s 4GB + 64GB variant now for only PHP 9,490 (from PHP 10,490) or a 6GB + 128 GB variant for only PHP 10,490 (from PHP 11,490). Meanwhile, you can also purchase a Redmi Note 9 Pro 6GB + 64 GB variant at PHP 10,990 (from PHP 11,990) or the 6GB + 128 GB variant at PHP 11,990 (from PHP 12,990).

The Redmi Note 9s introduces Snapdragon’s powerful 700 series processors to the Redmi Note series for the first time. The Note 9s includes a 720G processor and a 5020mAh (typ) ultra-high capacity battery. It also supports 18W fast charge and comes equipped with a 22.5W fast charger in the box.

Combine this with an improved design featuring a 3D curved glass back for a good grip and maximum comfort plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added toughness and durability, a 48MP AI Quad camera and a 6.67” FHD+ Tiny DotDisplay (another first for the Redmi Note series) and the Redmi Note 9s truly does give you the power to win!

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a flag-ship level quad camera. The 64MP main camera clearly captures your favorite moments and the ultrawide-angle lens, macro lens and depth sensor, will ensure that you get the best results to capture moments you want to remember. The Note 9 Pro also supports 4K video and offers new movie modes and video filters so you can record life in a spectacular way.

When it comes to performance, the Redmi Note 9 Pro provides faster and more powerful study, work and entertainment experience with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G chipset, with a large battery of up to 5020mAh (typ) and an ultra-fast flash charge of 30W to ensure you don’t run out of power.

You can also avail of the Redmi 9A 2GB + 32 GB variant for only PHP 4,690. The Redmi 9A offers an immersive 6.53” HD+ display with blue light protection certification, a massive 5000 mAh battery, increased processing power with the MediaTek Helio G25 processor and a 13MP AI rear camera.

The Redmi Note 9 series is available in Authorized Mi Stores and official retailers nationwide.