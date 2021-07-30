Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner! Xiaomi successfully concludes the Xiaomi PUBG Mobile Philippine Cup 2021

Xiaomi together with PlayerUnknown’s Battegrounds (PUBG) has successfully concluded the Xiaomi PUBG Mobile Philippine Cup 2021, powered by its latest Redmi Note 10 5G.

Anarchyst PH came out on top, being the lead scorer throughout the entire competition, bringing home the grand prize of PHP 50,000. Meanwhile, Guidotti Esports Mikasa in 2nd place won PHP 25,000. UTG international came in 3rd place with PHP 15,000, and XTX Project Rebirth in 4th place was awarded PHP 10,000.

Over 314 teams from all over the country registered, with only 32 advancing to the group stage of the tournament broadcasted live on the Xiaomi Philippines and PUBG Mobile Philippines page. Then the top 16 teams from group A and B outshone their competition during the group stage, and engaged in intense, tactical battles for the top prizes during the Grand Finals broadcasted live on July 24 – 25, 2021.

The teams that participated expressed their gratefulness for a unique and fulfilling Mi Fan Experience, thankful for the opportunity to showcase their skills in the thriving Philippine esports scene.

Xiaomi Philippines also extended its gratitude to all the teams who joined and to the PUBG Mobile Community who supported the Xiaomi PUBG Mobile Philippine Cup 2021. The extraordinary show highlighted the growth and potential of the Philippine esports industry, as well as Xiaomi’s enduring support for the gaming community.

“We were thrilled with the turnout for this event and would like to thank our Mi Fans for making the Xiaomi PUBG Mobile Philippine Cup 2021 such a success! We look forward to continued collaborations with the Philippine gaming community so we can treat our fans to more activities like this in the future, which will be made even more enjoyable with our latest smart phones that offer a flagship level gaming experience,” said Tomi Adrias, Xiaomi Public Relations Manager.

With esports in the Philippines fast gaining ground, Xiaomi continually invests in advanced technology to provide gamers with the best experience, with the latest being showcased in its new phone the Redmi Note 10 5G. This 5G ready phone levels up the user’s gaming experience with its powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset. Its 7nm processing technology offers higher performance with power efficiency, giving flagship-like level gaming performance at an affordable price.

The Redmi Note 5G also supports 5G dual sim, so users won’t need to worry about signal dropping or slow internet connection while on an intense, game-clutching match. It also features a captivating 90Hz 6.5” AdaptiveSync DotDisplay for smoother graphics, smoother motion, and finer details which enhances your overall gaming experience.

The Redmi Note 10 5G comes in two variants – 4GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB and retails at PHP 9,990 and PHP 11,490 respectively. It’s available in any Xiaomi Authorized Stores or the Xiaomi Philippines official store in Lazada and Shopee. The Redmi Note 10 5G is also available with Globe’s Plan 999 which you can avail of through their website. Smart also recently announced the Redmi Note 10 5G as part of the 5G-certified devices available with their newest Signature Lite Plan 599, which customers can avail of by booking an appointment with the Smart Store nearest you via stay.smart/open and soon through the Smart Online Store.