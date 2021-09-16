Reimagining the Future of Work and Play: Xiaomi Unveils Xiaomi Pad 5 and New AIoT Products at Global Launch Event

Xiaomi unveiled its new tablet Xiaomi Pad 5 during its global product launch, as well as a stellar list of AIoT products that further expand Xiaomi’s smart home and wearable offerings for today’s connected consumers. The new AIoT products include Mi Smart Projector 2, Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 (2-Pack), and Mi Smart Band 6 NFC.

Amid the new norm, more consumers are reconfiguring their homes to meet the new functional requirements to adjust to the post-pandemic era, which is merging both leisure and work. These four new distinct products empower consumers with more smart devices that make lives comfortable within their own home.

Xiaomi Pad 5: Play Hard, Work smart

Xiaomi Pad 5 is versatile as a productivity tool for both work or the classroom, but doubles as a premium mobile entertainment experience.

“Amid a new normal and students returning to school, Xiaomi Pad 5 comes at a time that fits our new way of going from work to being entertained and everything in between in an instant. It’s truly an all-in-one workstation that’s packed with value from form to function, wherever it’s used, including in a classroom, at home or in an office,” said TJ Walton, Product Marketing Manager at Xiaomi international.

This portable workstation is packed with premium features to empower users to Play hard, work smart including:

• Productivity Suite – Xiaomi Pad 5 is equipped with features that’ll boost your productivity. Scan any documents using the 13MP single camera and seamlessly share with coworkers or classmates. For a natural writing experience, Xiaomi Smart Pen comes with only 12.2g, 4096 pressure sensitivity and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Xiaomi Smart Pen also includes convenient features such as Smart Pen function keys to quickly jot down notes, taking screenshots or easily switching between pen and eraser. Besides, you’re also conference-call ready with a 8MP front camera, which supports 1080p video.

• Vibrant Display with Comfortable Viewing Experience – Xiaomi Pad 5 features an 11-inch WQHD+ 120Hz display that brings content to life with elaborate images with more soft and natural colors full of details. With support for Dolby Vision®, Xiaomi Pad 5 enables a premium HDR viewing experience bringing ultra-vivid imagery with incredible brightness, contrast, detail, and colors you have never seen before on a screen. And even if you’re watching your favorite shows for a prolonged period of time, and no matter where you are watching, Xiaomi Pad 5’s True Display and built-in Low Blue Light mode ensures a clear but safe and comfortable viewing experience.

• Immersive Acoustics – As Xiaomi Pad 5 captivates your eyes, it’ll also be easy on the ears when you’re squeezing in leisure time. Enjoy rich stereo sound with large quad speakers that offer a louder, and crisper sound. Moreover, there is Dolby Atmos® immersive audio for the ultimate sound experience with unparalleled detail, depth, and realism while listening to your favourite Dolby Atmos contents.

• Packed with High-Performance and Built to Unparalleled Connection -To ensure keeping up with your studies, work, entertainment, and everything in-between, Xiaomi Pad 5 is equipped with a 7nm high-performance Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 860 processor with a max clock speed of up to 2.96Ghz. And to keep users always connected, Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with longer battery life supported by 8,720mAh (typ) capacity.

Mi Smart Band 6 NFC: Contactless Payment for the Post-Pandemic Era

Living in the shadow of the pandemic got us thinking on how to reconstruct a smart, healthy, and stress-free life under the new norms of social distancing. To help users adopt that changing lifestyle, Xiaomi is re-shaping its technological innovations, starting from the day-to-day wearables.

Back in March 2020, Xiaomi introduced the Mi Smart Band 6 which includes the SpO2 function to provide health indications on users’ respiratory system, and other all-encompassing health tracking features such as sleeping and stress-level detection, breathing guidance to help users to take control of their overall physical and mental health.

Now, in collaboration with Mastercard, the world’s No.1 wearable band brand2 is bringing back its beloved Mi Smart Band 6 to the spotlight with a focus on contactless payment. By adding the full-fledged NFC feature, the new version now offers a fast, secure, and convenient way to pay. Payments are made more efficiently than ever, no matter if it’s for picking up daily groceries, paying for public transport or even simply grabbing a coffee during users’ daily running routine.

“Of the many ways that the pandemic has changed the world, it has also pushed companies to think differently about how they deliver the increased choice and flexibility that consumers today need and expect. With its fast, secure and touch-free features, contactless technology is now the digital catalyst for a whole host of new products and experiences,” said Dennis Chang, Division President, China, Mastercard. “Mastercard is honored to partner with Xiaomi in the creation of the Mi Smart Band 6, one of the world’s leading wearable devices, to give consumers more options and greater convenience in how they pay and transact, monitor their health and wellness, and go about their daily activities.”

Besides that, the all-new Mi Smart Band 6 NFC version now also offers built-in Amazon Alexa, expands hands-free experience for smart homeowners.

Mi Smart Projector 2: Your Portable Home Cinema

Aside from Xiaomi Pad 5 and Mi Smart Band 6 NFC version, Xiaomi is also releasing an all-new entertainment piece to its smart home line-ups – Mi Smart Projector 2. Boasting a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution in a compact size, Mi Smart Projector 2 is a handy, portable, plug and play device that users want. With Dolby Audio™, the projector delivers crystal clear audio quality across all sound source.

Featuring multi-angle auto-keystone correction and auto-focusing, the device can quickly project a perfectly square screen on most walls. It also runs on a certified Android TV™ system with built-in Google Assistant3, so not only does it provide users endless entertainment right out of the box but also offers smart voice commands on users’ smart home products.

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 (2-Pack): Stay Connected with Wi-Fi 6

Designed to power whole-home smart devices, the newly released Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 (2-Pack) offers strong and reliable Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 network coverage of up to 4,000 sq.ft.4 It also supports a maximum number of connections up to 254 devices5. No matter how many devices are connected and running, the device will provide optimized network efficiency and reduced latency with 1024QAM modulation, as well as OFDMA and 2 x 2 MIMO technology support.

The smart mesh system also supports automatic network switching to ensure seamless roaming when users are moving across different rooms. The device can even initiate a self-repairing process to reorganize the network whenever a device is detected offline, keeping users connected to Wi-Fi 6 all the time.

Pricing and Availability:

Comes in two color options: Cosmic Gray and Pearl White, Xiaomi Pad 5 6GB + 128GB version recommended retail price will start from EUR 349, while the 6GB + 256GB version recommended retail price will start from EUR 399.

Mi Smart Band 6 NFC recommended retail price starts from EUR 54.9.

Mi Smart Projector 2 recommended retail price starts from EUR 599.

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 (2-Pack) recommended retail price starts from EUR 149.

Product available channels and timelines will be announced by Xiaomi Philippines soon.