XTREME Appliances continues to soar with 148% increase in 2021 sales

XTREME Appliances, the country’s leading one-stop shop appliance brand, continues to strengthen its standing in the local appliance market. Despite the economic challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand managed to increase its overall sales to 148% — the growth was driven by the solid demand of their hero products including TVs, gas ranges, aircons, washing machines, and refrigerators.

According to XTREME Appliances Vice President for Marketing, Stephen Cheng, the exponential growth of sales was fueled by the increasing demand of home improvement and the desire for household upgrades.

“Some Filipinos are looking for ways to make their quarantine bearable and worthwhile. The surge in home improvements including appliances upgrade has been really impactful to the local appliance market, most especially to our brand. The fact of the matter is, these home projects and lifestyle upgrades cater to the lifestyle changes in this new normal world.”

Since the first quarter of 2021, the growth of sales in XTREME televisions, most specifically Android TVs, has reached 52% growth in sales compared to 2020 and it is expected to continue in the last quarter to support the overall sales at the end of the year. Meanwhile, XTREME Cool products including air conditioning units, refrigerators, and washing machines showed a high demand with an average of 30% increase. The brand also noted that a good number of Filipino households have been investing in premium quality kitchen products hence the rapid increase of sales of gas range, and other kitchen appliances in both offline and online platforms. This year’s impressive sales performance of hero products solidified XTREME Appliances’ growing market share in the local appliance landscape.

True to its commitment in bringing premium quality yet affordable appliances to the Filipino market, XTREME Appliances launched new products that are designed to help every Filipino adapt to the new normal setting. These products include portable aircon, electric oven, large-capacity air fryer, twin tub washing machines, inverter double-door refrigerator, deep fryer, and a variety of gas stoves. Collectively, these new additions to the ever-growing product lines have contributed an immense increase in sales — a clear evidence that the brand’s effective product pipeline has been focused on adapting to lifestyle and economic changes.

On the other hand, XTREME Appliances continues to expand its reach across the country through its 40 concept stores as of September 2021. A total of concept stores are expected to be launched by the end of the year. Aside from Lazada and Shopee, the brand has been partnering with various online platforms including Ayala Malls Zing, Linkshop, MetroMart, Nest Genie, and GLife-Gcash. Earlier this year, the brand established partnerships with most trusted retail stores like Abenson, Ansons, SNR, All Homes, and Puregold.

As part of the brand’s efforts in maintaining its standing as the leading one-stop shop appliance brand, XTREME Appliances just launched its newest endorser, actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista-Escudero. According to Mr. Cheng, the brand is gearing up for a new chapter as it is now ready to leverage their brand visibility through aggressive marketing efforts.

“XTREME Appliances is a brand for Filipinos. We always make sure to cater every Filipino’s needs and preferences. That’s why we are continuously developing new product lines, and building better relationships with our customers, dealers, media, and everyone in between. We are 101% ready!”

