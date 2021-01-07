Yellow Cab introduces its new thin crust pizza, starting at just P249

Ring in 2021 with excitement as Yellow Cab continues to encourage customers to always #YouDoYou and celebrate their #smallwins with its newest NY-Style Thin Crust Pizza.

Light and chewy in the middle, and crispier on the edges, this latest product format offers a new way of enjoying Yellow Cab’s famed New York-style Edge-to-Edge Pizzas®, offering a pleasant crisp and softness in every bite with the same edge-to-edge toppings™ on a lighter crust.

Starting at P249 for dine-in, the Thin Crust is available on all 9”, 12”, and 15” Classic and Signature Edge-to-Edge Pizza® flavors: Pepperoni, Hawaiian, BBQ Chicken, Garden Special, Manhattan Meatlovers, Roasted Garlic and Shrimp, #4 Cheese, and Patty Melt.

The new NY-Style Thin Crust Pizzas are now available in all Yellow Cab stores nationwide for dine-in, Curbside® pick-up, take-out, and delivery. This is also available via GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

