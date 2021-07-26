Yeonjun of K-pop group TXT recommends Timmy Albert’s “FEELINGS”

Yeonjun is one-fifth of the Korean boy band Tomorrow x Together or more commonly known as TXT. During his livecast on July 21, 2021 he was asked about the songs he listens to these days and mentioned Timmy Albert’s single, “FEELINGS”.

“This is the song I found while shooting… I listened to this song, and I liked it so much.. Kian ‘Every Hour’ and ‘FEELINGS’ by Timmy Albert. Please try these songs. They are so good” Yeonjun shared on VLive.

Timmy Albert shared on Instagram his great delight upon hearing the news, “#yeonjun recommemnded my song??”.

This 21-year-old singer-songwriter started his journey with Universal Records in May 2019. His current talk of the town single “FEELINGS” is part of his debut EP entitled “DISTANCED”. His music influences range from the classics – Madonna, Foreigner, Phil Collins, Richard Marx, to the modern sounds of joan, The 1975, and LANY.