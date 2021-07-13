You Can Now Pay for Your Loans via ShopeePay

ShopeePay, Shopee’s integrated mobile wallet, now offers users an easier way to pay for their DragonLoans, Home Credit, SkyPay, and Cashalo loans. Shopee aims to provide more convenient and rewarding payment options to its customers through the app, saving them the effort of paying for loans through over-the-counter bank deposits and automated machines.

As more people adopt digital payments for better convenience, it’s expected that a majority of Filipinos will rely on online payment platforms. A survey conducted in December 2020 by global analytics software firm FICO, revealed that 56 percent of Filipino consumers prefer to use digital channels to engage with their bank during financial hardship, while 12 percent used internet banking.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “With more people shifting to contactless payments, it’s essential to adapt to evolving needs and preferences. We recently launched our Scan & Donate initiative to support various charities. Now, we are proud to partner with DragonLoans, Home Credit, SkyPay, and Cashalo to enable users to pay for their loans in the comfort of their own homes. Shopee will continue to anticipate user needs and aim to make payments as seamless as possible, both online and offline.”

How to pay Loans Bills with ShopeePay (Cashback):