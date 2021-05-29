You can now Pay with ShopeePay at SEAOIL

With the growth of digital payments, ShopeePay, Shopee’s integrated mobile wallet, partners with SEAOIL, a Filipino-owned fuel company, to provide users with a contactless payment option. For the initial launch, customers can use ShopeePay to pay for gas and other products and services in over 45 SEAOIL branches located in major cities like Pasig, Mandaluyong, Taguig, Quezon City, Marikina, Las Pinas, Caloocan, and Antipolo.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “Shopee is thrilled to partner with SEAOIL, to offer users a safer payment method through ShopeePay. We prioritize the health and well-being of every Filipino; and through ShopeePay, we aim to bring a contactless, convenient and secure payment option to more merchants, especially those that provide everyday essentials, such as SEAOIL. We will continue to collaborate with organizations like SEAOIL to enhance the overall digital payment experience of the local community.”

Francis Glenn L. Yu, Chief Executive Officer at SEAOIL Phils. Inc., said, “We are happy to partner with ShopeePay to encourage more Filipino consumers to transition to safer and contactless payment methods, especially at this time. Through this initiative, we can make things better and easier for our customers, and we fully commit to doing our part to #FuelPHtoRecovery moving forward.”

How to pay with ShopeePay to get up to ₱500 coins cashback at SEAOIL:

A minimum spend of ₱50.00 is required to enjoy the 20% coins cashback. The coins cap is at 500 coins per transaction, and each user is allowed a maximum of ten transactions.

Go to the ShopeePay wallet and tap “Scan” Scan the QR code shown by the gas station attendant Input the amount to pay and tap “Confirm” Enter 6-digit ShopeePay PIN Receive coins cashback of up to ₱500

Scan to Pay with ShopeePay is accepted in the following SEAOIL branches:

With ShopeePay adding SEAOIL to its growing number of partner merchants, they also aim to roll out the Scan to Pay feature in over 500 branches nationwide within the year. To know more on how to Scan to Pay with ShopeePay, visit https://shopee.ph/m/shopeepay- scan-and-pay.

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.