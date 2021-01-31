You Can Win Over ₱2M Worth of Prizes during Shopee’s 2.2 Shopee Milyonaryo TV Special

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, announces its 2.2 Shopee Milyonaryo TV Special on GMA’s Tutok to Win this February 2, 5:30-6:30 PM. Viewers can look forward to one hour full of non-stop giveaways such as up to ₱1,000,000 in cash, ₱10,000 ShopeePay credits, and other big cash prizes. Shoppers can also enjoy flash deals from top brands.

Beauty queens Michele Gumabao and Ariella Arida are set to co-host alongside Tutok to Win’s Willie Revillame. There will also be performances by Wowowin’s official dancers.

Key highlights of Shopee’s 2.2 Shopee Milyonaryo TV Special:

Tutok to Win: Six Watch and Win contestants can win ₱50,000 in cash and an additional ₱10,000 worth of ShopeePay credits each.

Shopee Milyonaryo Spin-a-Wil: Want to win up to ₱1,000,000 in cash? Enter Shopee Milyonaryo Spin-a-Wil by claiming a raffle code from the Shopee app from February 1, 6:30 PM until February 2, 4:00 PM. Only one contestant with the winning raffle code gets to play. A consolation prize of ₱50,000 will be awarded if the wheel lands on bokya.

Flash deals: Watch Tutok to Win to avail of flash deals from top brands on Shopee Mall. Get up to 76% off on Tigernu, up to 52% off on Alaska, and discounts and vouchers for Lactum, all available during the TV special!

Shopee 2.2 Cashback Sale

Shopee 2.2 Cashback Sale runs until February 2, 2021. Users can get up to 20% coins cashback on the best brands such as Nestle, P&G Beauty, Abbott, Enfagrow, L’Oreal Group, Unilever, Infinix, Mikana, and Shigetsu.

Users can earn more Shopee coins by using a coins cashback voucher, shopping through shops on Shopee Mall, clicking the Daily Check-In button on the Coins Rewards page, playing Shopee Games, referring a new user to Shopee, and leaving product reviews.

For more information on the Shopee 2.2 Cashback Sale, visit https://shopee.ph/m/22-2.

For more deals, don’t forget to top up your ShopeePay! Top up your ShopeePay wallet with at least ₱300 from February 4 to 10 for a chance to win ₱10,000. Learn more here: https://shopee.ph/m/shopeepay-lucky-draw.

