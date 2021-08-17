Get Transported to Your Favorite Anime or Movie Universe with these Merch from Shopee Collector’s World

Anime and movie fandoms are two of the most exciting communities to be in. There are so many details and Easter eggs to discover on your nth rewatch, plenty of theories to discuss and debate on with fellow fans, and of course, lots of cute and well-crafted merchandise to collect!

Enter the exciting world of Gunpla with this high-grade Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex, perfect for beginners just getting into the hobby. This toy manufactured by Bandai features snap-fit plastic parts molded in color, designed to be fully pose-able upon completion. Get it exclusively on Shopee this August 18-19.

Make a bang with Hubbyte Toy Store’s Pop Up Parade Katsuki Bakugo action figure, which captures the My Hero Academia character in all his explosive glory. This toy comes from the Good Smile Company, which promises a faithful recreation of characters using detailed sculpting.

Geek Freaks PH’s Hasbro Starboost Iron Man features the genius/billionaire/playboy/philanthropist superhero in cutting-edge armor. This fully articulated action figure stands 15 cm tall and comes with accessories in a window box packaging.

This Adverge Motion Tanjiro Kamado action figure from Price Ultra Store may be tiny, but it perfectly encapsulates the brave and determined side to the Demon Slayer’s personality. Join him in his quest to find a cure for his younger sister, Nezuko.

If you’re a fan of the anime adaptation Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story, you need this adorable Nendoroid Yachiyo Nanami from Bully Boy Collectibles. She comes with three face plates including her usual calm expression, a smiling one, and a determined one.

