YouTube, Smart launch NextUp to search for the next big Filipino content creators

YouTube and leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) have partnered to bring a bigger NextUp in the Philippines this year to search for and train the country’s next generation of YouTube content creators.

Launched in 2011, NextUp is a contest that aims to spotlight and support the growth of local up-and-coming YouTube content creators through training workshops, networking, and equipment provision. This 2021, YouTube and Smart have teamed up to bring a bigger NextUp with more rewards and opportunities.

The contest will look for 12 Filipino content creators who will each receive equipment stipend worth PHP100,000, and free data packs. Out of the 12 winners, three will be granted a 12-month endorsement contract with Smart.

They are entitled to participate in an online creator camp where they will receive mentorship from industry experts, NextUp alumni, and current YouTube content creators about production skills, audience development, and channel growth among others. A series of online training workshops for the non-finalists will be organized as well.

“YouTube is all about the content creators and we’re committed to supporting their discovery and growth. We hope to enable not just the finalists but all the NextUp participants, so more creators can benefit from this amazing initiative. Together with Smart, we will hone their skills and help them seize the economic opportunities that come with having a growing YouTube channel,” said Marc Lefkowitz, Director of YouTube Partner Development and Management, APAC.

“We believe that we have a wealth of passionate and creative young Filipinos who are just waiting to be discovered and given the opportunity to hone their craft. With NextUp, we are giving them a platform to let their creativity shine and learn from today’s top creators so they can take their passion to a whole new level,” said Jane Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

NextUp has helped over 500 creators in more than 13 countries take their channels to the next level through skill development and a network to help them create compelling content. In the Philippines, NextUp has helped launch the careers of some of the country’s most notable YouTube creators today such as Raiza Contawi, Team Lyqa, and Renee Dominique who has already collaborated with international singer-songwriter Jason Mraz.

To join the contest, visit goo.gle/nextup-ph.