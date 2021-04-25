Zack Tabudlo dominates global and local charts in 6 countries with “Binibini” and “Nangangamba”

Alt-pop RnB artist Zack Tabudlo continues to make a remarkable impact on local and international charts with the release of his blockbuster new single “Binibini” and the renewed success of “Nangangamba.”

Released under Island Records Philippines and MCA Music Inc., both songs have charted on Spotify Top 50 and Viral charts encompassing six countries, including the Philippines, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Since its debut last March 26, 2021, “Binibini” has peaked at No. 1 on Spotify Global Viral charts, Philippines Viral charts, and Philippines Top 50 charts respectively, making it one of the most-streamed releases in Asia in the first quarter of the year. The kundiman-inspired alt pop song has also dominated the charts all around the world, reaching No. 1 on Spotify Canada and Singapore Viral charts, and No. 31 on Spotify Hong Kong Viral charts.

Its music video, which was helmed by multi-awarded filmmaker Dan Villegas, has also dominated YouTube trending charts for more than a week, claiming the top position for several days since it debuted on the platform. To date, the Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin-starrer has over 7 million views and continues to gain significant numbers.

Released last year, Zack Tabudlo’s “Nangangamba” is making a huge comeback thanks to the boost that it’s been receiving as part of the soundtrack to the upcoming sci-fi romance drama series, LOVE VS. STARS, which stars Miles Ocampo, Khalil Ramos, and Kokoy De Santos.

The catchy electro-pop tune, which is currently positioned within the top 5 of Spotify Philippines Top 50 and Philippines Viral charts, has also attained crossover success on several charts abroad, including No. 15 on Spotify Canada Viral charts, and No. 20 on Spotify Saudi Arabia Viral charts.

TikTok was also responsible for the success “Binibini” and “Nangangamba,” among other factors. “Binibini,” in particular, became a trend on the platform because of people showing off/dancing with their partners, and also hopeless romantics wishing for someone to dance with them in the rain. “Nangangamba,” on the other hand,” garnered traction because users were inspired by the song to confess to their crushes, and inspired a viral trend that allows them to give advice whether to confess their admiration or not.

Elsewhere on the Spotify Philippines Viral charts, the acclaimed singer-songwriter/producer’s two other singles “Sigurado” and “Iyong-Iyo” recently peaked at No. 7 and 8 simultaneously, pushing the hitmaker with a new record of four entries inside the top 10 of the said chart.

Zack Tabudlo songs are available on all streaming and digital platforms worldwide via Island Records Philippines and MCA Music Inc.