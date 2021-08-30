Zion And Dave Collaborate On Dreamy Dance-Pop Song “Fallin’”

Electropop singer-songwriter Zion Aguirre and Singapore-based Filipino producer Dave Anonuevo have come up with a dance-pop song about the bliss of being smitten with someone in “Fallin’.”

The dreamy track, released under Tarsier Records, transports listeners to the roller coaster of emotions when falling in love.

“I’d like this song to be where people would get ‘that’ feeling—a feeling of bliss and euphoria. There are a lot of times wherein we just don’t know what to do, say, feel when we are in love,” Zion said.

The TikTok star also emphasized that there also comes a feeling of apprehension aside from the ‘highs’ of falling for someone. He added, “We want to make a statement through this song that falling in love isn’t all happy and fairytales. Falling in love is also scary!”

Dave, meanwhile, raved over Zion’s vocals that helped deliver a brilliant interpretation of the song.

“The vocals of Zion are definitely top-tier,” said Dave. “I’m really happy I was able to input my artistry into this track and give opinions and feedback freely with Zion on how I think we should work on this.”

“Fallin’” follows Zion’s previous release under Tarsier Records entitled “Promise” produced by Subzylla. A worship leader and content creator who is known for his song covers and personal vlogs, Zion recently joined the ABS-CBN music label as one of its recording artists.

Dave has made a name in Singapore with an impressive portfolio of works defined by the sounds of future bass and pop with soul-touching lyrics and melodies. Most recently, he has worked with fellow musicians to put together remixes for Inigo Pascual’s “Options Deluxe” album.

Experience the highs and lows of falling in love with Zion and Dave’s “Fallin,’” . For updates, follow Tarsier Records on various social media accounts @tarsierrecords.