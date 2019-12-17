5 TikTok Ways to Keep Up the Holiday Spirit

Christmas is just a week away! Can you believe it? We’re here to let you feel the holiday spirit and bring some festive cheer with these quick videos on how to hack your way through the yuletide season.
Start December mornings with a healthy breakfast! It’s a perfect match for that ham you’ve been pre-tasting before Christmas eve.
Join the #RobinsonsTikTokChristmas for a chance to win 2 Playlab Passes with 2 Movieworld Movie Cards or 4 Movieworld Movie Cards! Ten winners will be selected.
Just celebrate Christmas with your family, friends and loved ones at Robinsons Malls. Whether you’re buying gifts or dining
Mechanics:
1. Shoppers can join the contest by uploading a video of them shopping or dining this holiday at Robinsons Malls
2. The video must show Robinsons icons like mall logos, façade, and interiors 4. Shoppers can join the contest by uploading their entries on TikTok
5. Follow @robinsonsmalls on TikTok and use the hashtag #RobinsonsTikTokChristmas
6. Shoppers must present proof of purchase upon claiming of prizes.
Promo lasts until December 31, 2019.