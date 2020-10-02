Are You a Certified TikToker? Take This Quiz to Find Out!

Since it was launched in the Philippines in 2016, TikTok has become the go-to resource for all things trending. The platform has influenced present pop culture so much that it would be tough to find anyone who has never heard of it or seen any content from the app.

TIkTok has become a daily part of the lives of many Filipinos, but how many can actually call themselves, Certified TikTokers? We’ve come up with a quick quiz that can help you determine how much you truly know about the different hashtag challenges and trends that started on the platform, and how immersed you are in the world of TikTok.

Check out the different TikTok videos below, and give yourself points for every trend and challenge that you have heard of or tried, following this simple scoring system:

Give yourself 1 POINT for each trend that you know about or have watched

You get 2 POINTS for every trend or challenge that you have shared your own version of, on TikTok

You score 3 POINTS if you’ve done the challenge or trend as a duet with another creator

Plus, get a 10-POINT BONUS if you are the actual creator behind one or more of these trending videos

Start the quiz now to find out if you are a Certified TikToker!

Here are the results:

Your score: 0 to 30 points – TIKTOK ENTHUSIAST

You’ve seen your friends do it, and you may even have downloaded the app yourself. You definitely know what TikTok is all about. Keep checking out what’s trending, and try sharing a few more videos of your own. You’ll become a master in no time!

Your score: 31 to 70 points – MASTER TIKTOKER

You don’t just enjoy browsing content, but you also like sharing your own videos on TikTok. You spend enough time on the app to be able to keep up with trending challenges and your favorite creators. You likely have a growing following of your own already, too!

Your score: 71 to 100 points – CERTIFIED TIKTOK LEGEND

No hashtag challenge gets past you. You’ve tried them all, and maybe even created some of your own. TikTok is your go-to space for creative expression, and you love being part of this awesome community. Your next step – Go viral!

Be sure to share your video creations as part of the #itstartsonTikTok hashtag challenge, or try creating a hashtag of your own. Download TikTok today on your iOS and Android devices to get started.