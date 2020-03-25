Battleship Action Thriller “Greyhound” Reveals Poster

Columbia Pictures has unveiled the international poster for its upcoming action thriller Greyhound, screenplay by and starring Tom Hanks, inspired by actual events.

In a thrilling story inspired by actual events from the Battle of the Atlantic, Tom Hanks stars as a first-time captain who leads a convoy of allied ships carrying thousands of soldiers across the treacherous waters of the “Black Pit” to the front lines of WW2. With no air cover protection for 5 days, the captain and his convoy must battle the surrounding enemy Nazi U-boats in order to give the allies a chance to win the war. The film is directed by Aaron Schneider from a screenplay by Hanks.

Greyhound is directed by Aaron Schneider, screenplay by Tom Hanks based on the novel “The Good Shepherd” by C. S. Forester. Produced by Gary Goetzman.

The film stars Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue.

Greyhound is distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.