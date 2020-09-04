Shaira Diaz and David Licauco’s “Because I Love You” airs on GMA-7 this Sunday, September 6

0 comment

Pinoy rom-com movie Because I Love You, starring Shaira Diaz and David Licauco, will have its TV premiere this coming Sunday, September 6, at 3:30 p.m.

David plays Rael, the cool, quiet and reserved executive and heir to his family’s business empire, whose conservative roots have shaped him into stereotyped thinking, including matters of the heart.

For her part, Shaira plays Summer, the tenacious, street-smart firefighter who proudly continues her departed dad’s heroic legacy, much to the chagrin of her mom who wishes her to be a flight attendant or a beauty queen.

Directed by Joel Lamangan, produced by ALV Films and Garahe Films, and distributed by Regal Films, Because I Love You also stars Martin del Rosario, Michelle Dee, Samantha Lopez, Bernadette Allyson, Monsour del Rosario, Mr. World Philippines 2018 JB Saliba, Timothy Lawrence Yap, Bryan Benedict, IC Mendoza, Victor Basa, Rob Sy, Chris Leonardo, LM Mercado, Afi Africa, Melo Merkona, Jao Mapa, and Mosang, with special cameo appearances by Miss Multinational 2017 Sophia Senoron, Miss Eco International 2018 Cynthia Thomalla, RJ Ledesma and Senator Francis Tolentino.

Jeman Villanueva

