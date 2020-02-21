BTS Launches MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 The Enhanced Album with Spotify

To celebrate BTS’ fourth studio album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’, Spotify has partnered with the global superstars to launch the MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 The Enhanced Album out now.
Availableonly on Spotify, the enhanced album – curated with original content and exclusive goodies – will serve as the ultimate destination for the ARMY to celebrate the release of BTS’ latest album.
BTS is the first artist in Asia to partner with Spotify to create an enhanced album offering fans exclusive content, from Storylines (personal written commentary sharing the inspiration and story behind each song), Canvas (bespoke 8-second video loops on every track) and audio messages that allow fans to get to know the members better. Topics discussed by BTS include their favorite moments in their seven-year journey, the message they want to convey through this album and what they think the next seven years will look like for BTS.
Other notable artists that have created a Spotify enhanced album include Taylor Swift for her 2019 album ‘Lover’, Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas (Deluxe Anniversary Edition) and most recently with Tame Impala’s album ‘The Slow Rush’.
[Source: Big Hit Entertainment]
As a tribute to the movers-and-shakers of K-Pop commemorating their seven years together, here are Spotify’s seven favourite moments with BTS and check out their reactions to them here:
- When the BTS boys personally curated a Spotify playlist. Check out their updated playlists to find out their individual favourite BTS tracks of all time and songs that they’re listening to right now: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook
- Dedicating 18 Sep 2017 as #LoveYourselfDay to celebrate the release of LOVE YOURSELF 承 ‘Her’. This is also when BTS became the first K-Pop artist ever to enter Spotify’s Global Top 50 Charts with “DNA”
- When Spotify’s custom finger heart emoji for BTS was used more than a million times on Twitter by fans all over the world #SpotifyxBTS
- BTS being a part of Spotify’s launch in India with “Namaste”
- Celebrating BTS’ history on ARMYPEDIA with 19 special edition Spotify-related puzzle pieces
- When BTS was streamed a whopping 3 billion times in 2019 for more than 178.4 million hours by 60 million listeners on Spotify #SpotifyWrapped
- Launching the MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 The Enhanced Album with original content
Stream BTS’ MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 The Enhanced Album now, available only on Spotify.