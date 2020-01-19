EastWest Signs Strategic Partnership with Nissan to Increase Financing Options for Customers

In line with EastWest’s commitment of providing exceptional financial services to customers, EastWest has signed a strategic partnership with Nissan Philippines, to offer superior wholesale and retail customer financing options. Through special auto loan offers, EastWest customers can now conveniently realize their dreams of owning their favorite Nissan vehicles.

(L-R): Edgardo Obias, Nissan Philippines Inc. General manager for Marketing; Atsushi Najima, Nissan Philippines Inc. President and Managing Director; Jacqueline S. Fernandez, EastWest Senior Executive Vice President & Consumer Lending Head; Jocelyn C. Legaspi, EastWest First Vice President & Auto Loan Sales Head

The signing and launch of Nissan Finance was done during the last quarter of 2019 and was graced by Jacqueline S. Fernandez, EastWest Senior Executive Vice President & Consumer Lending Head; Jocelyn C. Legaspi, EastWest First Vice President & Auto Loan Sales Head; Atsushi Najima, Nissan Philippines Inc. President and Managing Director; and Edgardo Obias, Nissan Philippines Inc. General Manager for Marketing.

“We are happy to be partnering with one of the top automotive brands in the country,” said EastWest Senior Executive Vice President and Consumer Lending Head, Jacqueline S. Fernandez. “Nissan Finance, powered by EastWest, is a product of our strategic tie-up which will provide best service and innovative auto loan offers to our customers. Through this partnership, we help more Filipinos fulfill their dream of experiencing the Nissan brand and quality.”

Rakesh Kochhar, Senior Vice President of Global Treasury and Sales Finance at Nissan, adds: “Nissan’s launch of Nissan Finance in the Philippines supported by our local partner, EastWest, will help Nissan customers access a competitive finance package such that owning a new Nissan will be easily achievable. This initiative will support Nissan sales and increase our support for dealers and customers in the Philippines and is the next step in the journey to support Nissan’s growth ambitions in the Philippine market.”

Atsushi Najima, President and Managing Director of Nissan in the Philippines, further adds: “We put our customers at the heart of our business – from designing cars, to providing services, and customer care. The expansion of financing options through Nissan Finance is the next step in delivering the best customer services and our growth path in the Philippines.”

East West Banking Corporation (EastWest) is currently the 10th largest privately-owned domestic bank in terms of assets, and one of the largest auto loan providers in the country.

