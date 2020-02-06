Level up the quality, level up the experience with the new Nokia C1

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces the Nokia C1, a smartphone designed to entertain – anytime, anywhere.

Featuring an impressive 5.45” display, fans can watch their favourite videos and listen to music with ease. With lighter apps and less bloatware, you can store up to 3,000 songs or 24 hours of videos for offline consumption, cutting down on data usage. Combined with all-day battery life, you’ll have enough power to keep you watching, listening and talking from sunrise to sunset.

Sancho Chak, General Manager for Hong Kong, Macau and Philippines, HMD Global: “As consumers in the Philippines look to upgrade and level up from a feature phone to an affordable 3G experience, we wanted to ensure that we offer them a smartphone that offers the Nokia experience of quality, reliability and ease of use. The Nokia C1 will deliver to fans level up experiences, enabling them to get them ahead in life.”

Charlotte Koa, Senior Business Manager, HMD Global Philippines: “We have designed the Nokia C1 as an affordable 3G alternative for our Filipino consumers – offering them a combination of a large 5.45” screen and all-day battery life. The Nokia C1 will also help users do more with AndroidTM 9 Pie (Go edition) – allowing them to watch their favourite videos, view photos and even find their way home all while offline. In a true testimony of Nokia phone quality, we are delighted to offer Nokia C1 consumers a replacement during the warranty period (subject to warranty terms).”

Lasting entertainment

Not only does the impressive 5.45” display let users immerse themselves in their favourite videos anywhere but coming with AndroidTM 9 Pie (Go edition), the Nokia C1 has fewer pre-installed apps and is designed to optimise storage, meaning users can keep more of their favourite content with them. The Nokia C1 comes with enough internal storage for up to 3,000 songs or up to 24 hours’ worth of videos and can be expanded with a micro SD card to up to 64GB for those that need more. Coming with 3G connectivity and all-day battery life, the Nokia C1 really is a go-to smartphone for entertainment, allowing users to keep the chat and apps going from sunrise to sunset.

Looks that stand out

The Nokia C1 stands out thanks to its stylish metallic finish. It’s built with a durable polycarbonate cover to withstand the knocks of everyday life and look good doing it. The removable cover gives access to the battery if needed.

Capture and relive higher quality photos

Users can raise the selfie game with the front facing flash and 5MP camera, helping them get that perfect shot even after dark. Plus, they can now take and make video calls, be it day or night. Combined with a 5MP rear camera, they can snap memories in the moment. Pointing and shooting stunning photos with the auto-focus rear camera has never been this easy.

Users can also view and edit memories offline with Gallery Go; a light, fast, and offline gallery optimised for your phone. Enjoy one-tap editing and easily relive all the memories with automatic organisation – even offline.

The Google Assistant button – The fastest way to your Google Assistant

The Nokia C1 comes with easy access to helpful innovative services including the Google Assistant, helping you get things done throughout the day, even on the go. To get started, just press the Google Assistant button and you can find out the latest weather, news, sports information, call your family, play videos and more.

Android 9 Pie (Go edition): Ready. Set. Go.

Users can tap into new possibilities with Android 9 Pie (Go edition), enabling easy access to YouTube Go, helping you download, enjoy and share videos with limited storage or slower network speeds. This means you can watch your favourite videos offline, in addition to using helpful apps like Google Maps on the Google Play Store.

Android 9 Pie (Go edition) is built leaner, faster, and safer than ever before, so you can go bigger in everything you do. For example, Google Maps Go provides your location, real-time traffic updates and directions, plus train, bus, and city transit information. You can even search and find phone numbers, addresses, and information about millions of places.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia C1 Black colour variant with 1GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage is now available in all Nokia mobile stores, kiosks and shop-in-shop nationwide for only P2,990.

Get the Nokia C1 exclusive in Shopee starting February 5 until February 12 with an irresistible 10% discount upon checkout by using the NOKIA10OFF voucher code.

The Nokia C1 will also be available on Lazada, MemoXpress and Argomall starting February 12.