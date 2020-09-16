Melanie C’s new single + music video ‘Fearless’ featuring Nadia Rose is Out Now

Melanie C (a.k.a. Melanie Chisholm, Sporty Spice) released another pop banger with her brand new single and music video “Fearless” featuring U.K. rising rap star Nadia Rose.

 

Talking about her collaboration with, Nadia Rose, here’s what Melanie C said about her:

It’s been an absolute joy to write and record this song with Nadia Rose.

I first saw Nadia on a TV show in the UK and I thought “Who is this girl, I love her! She has some seriously good energy”.

I didn’t know her at this point and when I started looking for her online I realized I’d remembered her name wrong and couldn’t find her. I was desperate to listen to her music but couldn’t. A few weeks later, I was DJing at a posh nightclub in London and after my set I was leaving through the kitchen, heading for the back door. I heard someone shouting “Mel C, Mel C”. The next thing I knew this girl appeared in front of me telling me how much she loved me and what a fan she was. Her friend announced “this is Nadia Rose”. I couldn’t believe it! How the universe works is crazy sometimes!

Some things are just meant to be. I listened to her tunes on the way home in a cab and the rest is history, as they say.

Nadia is an exceptional talent and I am beyond proud to have made this song with her.”

Melanie C’s highly anticipated 8th studio album will be launched by four, full-band, global live stream events ‘Colour And Light’, and serves as follow up to her recent hit singles “High Heels“, “Who I Am“, “Blame It On Me” and “In And Out Of Love“.

Jeman Villanueva

