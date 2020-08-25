realme Philippines culminates month-long Fanfest on August 28 with a music festival and a Lazada sale

Buckle up as realme Philippines brings in loads of exciting offers and surprises on August 28 during the Super Brand Day event on Lazada. From great discounts to amazing musical performances, realme fans can expect to enjoy a fun-filled day celebrated in culmination of the month-long realme Fanfest.

The realme Fanfest is the smartphone brand’s initiative to stay connected with its community and customers amidst the new normal. Its cadence of activities includes partnerships with Angkas, TikTok and Forever21, 8.8 online sale events, the realme Mobile Legends Cup Season 3 and the launch of the realme C15. The fastest-growing smartphone brand is now ready to cap off the month-long festivity on a high note with all the promos and events happening on August 28.

Dare to enjoy retail therapy during realme Super Brand Day on Lazada

With the moderate start of virtual classes and the huge shift of consumers to a highly digital lifestyle, a reliable tech partner is indeed a must-have for everyone. This is why realme is keen on offering its superb devices at more attainable price points. Fans and supporters can score as much as 30% off on select realme devices through realme’s LazMall flagship store.

Happening during the Brand Mega Offer from 12:00 am to 2:00 am on August 28, fans can catch exclusive discounts for some of the brand’s recently launched top-notch devices such as the realme X3 SuperZoom and the realme C15. Its entry-level contenders realme 5i (3+32GB) and realme 6i (3+64GB) are available at 5% off, priced at only Php 6,190.00 and Php 7,590.00, respectively. Those ready for a top-tier midrange experience can enjoy a Php 500 discount on the realme 6 (8+128) and a Php 700 discount on the realme 6 Pro (8+128). The brand’s first flagship device in the Philippines, the realme X3 SuperZoom (12+256), can be purchased for only Php 24,790.00. The realme Watch, tagged as the user’s personal health companion, can also be availed for a discounted price of Php 2,990.00.

The 4GB + 64GB variant of newly launched battery beast realme C15 is also up for grabs for only Php 6,690.00. Consequently, realme is giving an extra Php 300.00 voucher to the first 100 purchasers of the realme C15 3GB+64GB variant during the Super Brand Day Sale.

realme Philippines will also be offering more device discounts at the Crazy Flash Sale Offers on Lazada, happening successively throughout August 28. Shop from Home, Shop Safely on Lazada.

To complete the ultimate realme experience, users can also avail the realme accessories with up to 25% discount during the Crazy Flash Sale Offer

Dare to sing the night away at the realme Music Fanfest

realme Philippines last hurrah for August is the realme Music Fanfest, a virtual concert headlined by Moira dela Torre, Krissha Viaje, and December Avenue. The free virtual concert will start at 5 p.m. via livestream on realme Philippines’ official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“We are excited to bring in this string of activities on August 28. This is our way of expressing gratitude to our ever-supportive fans. You can expect more great things from realme Philippines as we are committed to bringing you nothing but the best of the tech partners you need,” shared realme Philippines VP for Marketing Austine Huang.