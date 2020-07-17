[REVIEW] Philips V-Line 221V8 LCD Monitor

0 comment

By Kirk Chester Dy

The so called “New Normal” seems like it is here to stay for a long period of time. Everyone is asked to stay home as much as possible to prevent being infected or catching the highly contagious coronavirus. Due to this, schools and businesses need to adjust to this new norm in which online classes and jobs are being done at home. Essential in the new set-up is of course, reliable internet connection and a durable smart phone, laptop, or desktop computer. In this current situation, we are forced to invest in gadgets that are reliable to ensure that the quality of learning and work productivity is not affected. Thus, we must ensure that we purchase these necessities that are comfortable, durable, and reliable. One recommendation is the Philips V-Line 221V8 LCD Monitor.

LCD monitors are frequently used for desktop computers and dual screen or monitor extension for laptop computers and one that stands out among the rest is the Philips V-Line 221V8 LCD Monitor. The two screens together looks amazing as the bezel is very small and the screen seems straight even from viewing left to the right screen. It has a 21.5” Full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio) with 102PPI. The display is outstanding with its high-static contrast ratio for the extra vivid and bright images. It is most suitable for browsing, viewing of pictures, HD videos, and can even accommodate the demands and requirements of graphical applications or gaming. Besides this, the 178 Degree viewing angle is truly commendable even at a side pose, everything is still visible.

There are two features of Philips V-Line 221V8 LCD Monitor which enhances user experience. One is the SmartContrast which is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents of your display and automatically adjusts colors controlling the intensity of backlights to enhance dynamically enhance contrast for digital images, videos or game. The other is SmartImage which is also Philips technology that analyzes the contents of your display and gives you optimized display performance and dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation, and sharpness of your image or video.

Besides being very dynamic in performance, it also packs features that helps protect your eyes. Philip’s LowBlue Mode uses a smart software that reduces harmful shortwave blue light rays from LED displays that causes eye damage and affects vision over time. Other viewing options include B&W Reading mode and Movie mode.

Henceforth, be it for a school project or a work presentation, Philips V-Line 221V8 LCD Monitor is the perfect companion for your desktop or laptop. Aside from the aesthetics of the monitor and the energy efficient feature, there are many more variety of features incorporated into the Philips V-Line 221V8 LCD Monitor that will definitely suit your taste for viewing experience with eye-care features. You surely cannot go wrong with Philips. Make Philips your “new normal” monitor.

Contributor

This is written by Orange Magazine TV's official contributor/s. All views and opinions may not necessarily be the same views and opinions of Orange Magazine TV as a whole. Follow Orange Magazine TV at Twitter: @OrangeMagTV

Related Posts

Access a universe of amazing exclusive deals with ZRewards by Zeal

Team Orange 0 comments
You deserve a reward! Beginning July 15, everyone will have a chance to unlock exciting and exclusive freebies and discounts never offered before by today’s hottest and biggest brands courtesy…

GCash, Singlife tie up to launch digital Insurance Marketplace

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
GCash, the leading mobile wallet in the Philippines, has partnered with digital insurer Singlife Philippines to provide GCash users access to relevant, affordable, and secure insurance products. Despite the growth…

Meghan Trainor releases Treat Myself Deluxe today; Reveals brand new song “Make You Dance” out now!

Team Orange 0 comments Music
GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Meghan Trainor unveils Treat Myself Deluxe via Epic Records released today, July 17, 2020. She expands her acclaimed third full-length offering, Treat Myself, with…

realme reveals new 125W UltraDART Flash Charging technology

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
realme, the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand, has officially launched its 125W UltraDART Flash Charging Technology, making it one of the first smartphone brands in the world to introduce ultra-fast…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone