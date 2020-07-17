[REVIEW] Philips V-Line 221V8 LCD Monitor

By Kirk Chester Dy

The so called “New Normal” seems like it is here to stay for a long period of time. Everyone is asked to stay home as much as possible to prevent being infected or catching the highly contagious coronavirus. Due to this, schools and businesses need to adjust to this new norm in which online classes and jobs are being done at home. Essential in the new set-up is of course, reliable internet connection and a durable smart phone, laptop, or desktop computer. In this current situation, we are forced to invest in gadgets that are reliable to ensure that the quality of learning and work productivity is not affected. Thus, we must ensure that we purchase these necessities that are comfortable, durable, and reliable. One recommendation is the Philips V-Line 221V8 LCD Monitor.

LCD monitors are frequently used for desktop computers and dual screen or monitor extension for laptop computers and one that stands out among the rest is the Philips V-Line 221V8 LCD Monitor. The two screens together looks amazing as the bezel is very small and the screen seems straight even from viewing left to the right screen. It has a 21.5” Full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio) with 102PPI. The display is outstanding with its high-static contrast ratio for the extra vivid and bright images. It is most suitable for browsing, viewing of pictures, HD videos, and can even accommodate the demands and requirements of graphical applications or gaming. Besides this, the 178 Degree viewing angle is truly commendable even at a side pose, everything is still visible.

There are two features of Philips V-Line 221V8 LCD Monitor which enhances user experience. One is the SmartContrast which is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents of your display and automatically adjusts colors controlling the intensity of backlights to enhance dynamically enhance contrast for digital images, videos or game. The other is SmartImage which is also Philips technology that analyzes the contents of your display and gives you optimized display performance and dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation, and sharpness of your image or video.

Besides being very dynamic in performance, it also packs features that helps protect your eyes. Philip’s LowBlue Mode uses a smart software that reduces harmful shortwave blue light rays from LED displays that causes eye damage and affects vision over time. Other viewing options include B&W Reading mode and Movie mode.

Henceforth, be it for a school project or a work presentation, Philips V-Line 221V8 LCD Monitor is the perfect companion for your desktop or laptop. Aside from the aesthetics of the monitor and the energy efficient feature, there are many more variety of features incorporated into the Philips V-Line 221V8 LCD Monitor that will definitely suit your taste for viewing experience with eye-care features. You surely cannot go wrong with Philips. Make Philips your “new normal” monitor.