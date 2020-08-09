The Under Armour Sportsmask is coming to the Philippines

0 comment

Great news for the Philippines—the Under Armour Sportsmask will be available in the country soon!

With tens of thousands sold in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore, and more pre-orders coming in, Under Armour’s latest performance mask is a massive hit, and it won’t be long until we get to try it out.

The UA Sportsmask is a reusable, water-resistant performance face mask designed to optimize breathing and maximum comfort. It is an innovative solution for people who want to train and exercise for health and wellness, from serious athletes to casual fitness enthusiasts.

Follow @AthletesProPH, the official distributor of Under Armour in the Philippines, on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated on the pre-order and release dates of the UA Sportsmask in the country!

Jeman Villanueva

Add me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/jeman1978 Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/jemanorange (@jemanorange)

Related Posts

Pre-order now for the AOC Gaming G2 Series Monitors

Team Orange 0 comments
This year, AOC released the G2 line of AOC Gaming Monitors. G2’s unique features make them highly-preferred by the world’s top gamers. Gamers’ overwhelming response led to a global shortage…

Modern Shanghai’s Wok Bowls: Taste and price that wok for you

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Press Releases
If youre looking for affordable dishes with comforting flavors that smack of home, Modern Shanghai’s Wok Bowls will do the trick. Choose from this selection of rice bowls that wok…

David Licauco launches one-stop shop “As Nature Intended” for a holistic lifestyle

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Kapuso actor David Licauco lives a healthy lifestyle, and his toned, chiseled physique reflects the hard work and discipline that define this positive outlook. A cursory look through his Instagram…

Epson launches EB-U50 and EB-W50 business projectors for quality digital signages keeping customers engaged and informed

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Epson, the number one projector brand worldwide for 19 consecutive years, launches the EB-U50 and EB-W50 – two new projectors that offer innovative and cost-effective digital signage solutions to showcase…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone