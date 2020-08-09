The Under Armour Sportsmask is coming to the Philippines

Great news for the Philippines—the Under Armour Sportsmask will be available in the country soon!

With tens of thousands sold in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore, and more pre-orders coming in, Under Armour’s latest performance mask is a massive hit, and it won’t be long until we get to try it out.

The UA Sportsmask is a reusable, water-resistant performance face mask designed to optimize breathing and maximum comfort. It is an innovative solution for people who want to train and exercise for health and wellness, from serious athletes to casual fitness enthusiasts.

Follow @AthletesProPH, the official distributor of Under Armour in the Philippines, on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated on the pre-order and release dates of the UA Sportsmask in the country!