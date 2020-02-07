Urban Escape Series at Crimson Hotel

Let the metro south’s urban jungle surprise staycationers with an engaging sojourn from Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila. From a restful sleep in any of its welcoming rooms, whole day bliss by the refreshing pool, to adventurous flavors that offer new dining experiences – Crimson Hotel got you covered.

From January to March, the ‘Urban Escape Series’ room packages will let one experience a relaxing break within the city. The ‘Slumber Dream’ room package for as low as P3,800 net per night in a Deluxe Room offers a comfy stay and quick getaway in Alabang. While the ‘Urban Trance’ is ideal for families who would like to indulge in the ultimate hotel escapade. Rates start at P5,000 net, inclusive of buffet breakfast for two at Café Eight.

Ever heard of a ‘Pizza-cation’? Crimson Hotel Filinvest City is combining pizza parties and vacations in one charming accommodation. This special room deal is only P4,500 net inclusive of an overnight stay and a choice of 2 pizzas from its newest dining destination — Firehouse Pizza restaurant. The ‘Blissful Break’ at P5,000 net offers the same inclusions with buffet breakfast for two persons.

Local residents can take advantage of the ‘Daycation’ package. For P999 net person, one can have a quick day trip, access to the pool and a P500 consumable amount for food and beverage orders in any of the hotel’s restaurants.

All room packages also include the use of hotel facilities and amenities such as the swimming pool, fitness center, complimentary WiFi and parking space.