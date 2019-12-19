“A Quiet Place: Part II” Unveils Trailer Tease, Poster

Step into a new unknown. Watch the trailer announcement clip for Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place Part II starring Emily Blunt.

The official full trailer coming on January 1, 2020. Check out the teaser poster and first-look image below.

Paramount Pictures presents in association with Michael Bay, a Platinum Dunes / Sunday Night production, a John Krasinski film “A Quiet Place Part II.” Executive producers Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, Aaron Janus; produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, John Krasinski.

Based on characters created by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck, written and directed by John Krasinski.

A Quiet Place Part II stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Djimon Hounsou.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

In Philippine cinemas March 2020, A Quiet Place: Part II is distributed by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures.