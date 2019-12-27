“Bad Boys for Life” Brings Back Baddest Crime-Fighting Duo

The first two Bad Boys films introduced Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who each had previously headlined a hit television series, to motion picture action-comedy fans. Now, everybody’s favorite crime-fighting duo is back on their beat – and they’re as fun, dangerous, and unpredictable as ever.

In Columbia Pictures’ new action-thriller Bad Boys for Life, Smith and Lawrence return in two of their signature roles, Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett. In the film, just as Marcus is trying to step back and spend more time in his family, a dangerous threat will emerge to endangers Mike’s life – pulling Marcus back in… after all, Mike is family too, and he’s not going to let Mike go on that mission alone.

For producer Jerry Bruckheimer, revisiting these iconic characters and their world was something he and his team had long been planning. So, he’s especially pleased that audiences will have the opportunity to again spend some time with Mike and Marcus – and their bad boy ways. “The film is action-packed with incredible stunts, great new characters, and surprising revelations,” he points out. “But even if you haven’t seen the previous Bad Boys films, you’ll jump right into this one and fall in love with these characters and the ride they take you on.”

Indeed, the filmmakers conceived Bad Boys for Life as an opportunity to delve into what it means to be a Bad Boy after all these years. “What happens when Bad Boys become men?” asks producer Doug Belgrad. “Do they lose that maverick quality and become soft? Or do they mature?

“Of course, Mike and Marcus are still badasses,” Belgrad concludes. “They are always going to do whatever it takes to get the job done. While they may not be quite as fast as they once were, they’re still damn good at their jobs. They’re resourceful and when push comes to shove, they have the skills to get it done.”

Bad Boys for Life also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

Moroccan-born Belgian filmmakers Adil & Bilall (Black, Gangsta, FX’s Snowfall) direct from a screenplay by Chris Bremner and Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan and a story by Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan. The producers are Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, and Doug Belgrad, with Chad Oman, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, and James Lassiter serving as executive producers.

In Philippine cinemas January 22, Bad Boys for Life will be distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.