“Cats”: The New Year’s First Cinematic Event Arrives in the Philippines on January 8th

0 comment

Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-shattering stage musical Cats into a breakthrough cinematic event — a spectacular, fun, funny, moving, family-friendly film for all generations.

In Philippine cinemas January 8, Cats stars James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Idris Elba as Macavity, Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Ian McKellen as Gus The Theatre Cat, Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut as Victoria.

Featuring Lloyd Webber’s iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.

One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, the stage musical “Cats” received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 years and earned the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for an extraordinary 18 years. Since opening in London in 1981, “Cats” has continuously appeared on stage around the globe, to date having played to 81 million people in more than 50 countries and in 19 languages. It is one of the most successful musicals of all time.

As a boy, Hooper had seen Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” on the stage and had been wonderstruck by it. “I first saw Cats when I was 10 years old, and I have such a vivid memory of what an extraordinary experience it was,” Hooper says. “I felt I was being initiated into the secret world of cats. It felt like I was being given this privileged access to this other way of looking at the world.”

Producer Eric Fellner understood why Hooper was the ideal filmmaker to adapt it for the screen. “Tom Hooper can create narrative and emotion out of stories that often don’t have obvious narrative or emotion,” Fellner says. “That’s the kind of director that you want for a project like this. He is able to bring out the story and emotion, while combining the musical elements beautifully.”

Cats is distributed in the Philippines by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Give the gift of suburban living this holiday season with MySpace Properties, Inc.’s The Hive

Team Orange 0 comments
With Christmas just around the bend and the Filipino Yuletide spirit in all-time high, shopping and spending are again the season’s buzzwords. Everyone will be rushing to complete their Christmas…

Greenwich Unveils New Learning Center, the Barkada Campus

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Greenwich, the number one pizza and pasta brand in the Philippines, recently inaugurated its state-of-the-art training facility located in the heart of Kapitolyo in Pasig. Inspired by the youthful dynamism…

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong to launch Manny Pacquiao’s wax figure this 2020 #PacquiaoforMTHK

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Madame Tussauds Hong Kong announces the addition of a new Filipino wax figure to its roster of icons, none other than boxing champ Manny Pacquiao! “I’m very honored that they…

Solane LPG supports Davao Culinary Cup 2019

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Solane LPG recently sponsored another successful Davao Culinary Cup at SM City Davao. The Davao Culinary Cup (DCC) is the biggest and most prestigious culinary competition in Mindanao. It successfully…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone