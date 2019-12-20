Christmas with Kuh Ledesma and Isabella: Sama-Sama Sa Hacienda Isabella

Kuh Ledesma believes that there’s nothing quite like spending Christmas with people you hold close to your heart. That’s why she and her team at Hacienda Isabella came up with a fun, unique way to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

This year, you can bring your family and friends to Hacienda Isabella (a sprawling bed-and-breakfast resort in Cavite owned and operated by Kuh herself). If you avail of Hacienda Isabella’s special overnight Christmas Eve package, you and your loved ones can join the Pop Diva on a holiday celebration like no other.

Dubbed Sama Sama sa Pasko, the package includes a scrumptious dinner (“the Krunchy Buffet”) and a Noche Buena buffet comprised of various Filipino delicacies. The morning after, guests will be treated to Hacienda Isabella’s signature breakfast on Christmas Day. And as if all that wasn’t enough, those who avail of this package will also get the chance to watch a Christmas Eve concert featuring Kuh herself, her talented daughter Isabella, and some very special guests.

If you’re in the market for a picturesque place to spend Christmas, look no further than Hacienda Isabella’s expansive, well-manicured grounds. All in all, the place has around 60 rooms, some of which are named after Kuh’s relatives (the resort itself is named after her daughter). Others are named according to their themes. Bottom line, it’s perfect for those who are eager to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Hacienda Isabella is known for its architecture and interior design. Kuh has always dreamed of being an architect, and she had the chance to live that dream when she put up this resort. Since then, Hacienda Isabella has become a very “KuhL” venue for retreats, seminars, team building sessions, weddings, and other events.

Good food, good music, and the chance to spend the holidays with your nearest and dearest in a place that looks like it belongs on the back of a postcard—what more could you ask for?

Call 09178139065 or 09202868895 now at magsama-sama tayo ngayong Pasko!