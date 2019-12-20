Donny Pangilinan dropped his self-titled debut EP featuring two new tracks “Ngiti Mo” and “Walk With You”

Donny Pangilinan has just dropped his debut self-titled EP, featuring two new tracks that fans will surely swoon over and dance to. After releasing multiple singles over the course of two years, the 20 year old singer-actor will bring together five tracks in the EP, featuring two new tracks, the kilig-worthy Tagalog ballad “Ngiti Mo,” and “Walk With You,” a song that Donny wrote himself.

Aside from the two, the EP also includes fan favorites ‘Did You,’ ‘Different Kind of Love,’ and ‘Green Light.’

Fans of this rising star will have much to look forward to with this release.

Donny Pangilinan’s Self-titled EP is now available for streaming on all platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and Amazon Music under Universal Music.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

