Fostering a people-centric workplace at City of Dreams Manila

Driven by its strong belief in putting employee wellness at the core of its business culture, City of Dreams Manila strives to continue in fostering a people-centric workplace through its “Employee Love” program. Under this long-term program are various initiatives centered on rewards and recognition, health and wellness, education and training programs for the personal and professional growth of colleagues.

“We always put our employees’ well-being and growth first. As the company’s prized assets, we go above and beyond to provide them a healthy, caring, engaging and supportive workplace environment, which will also allow them greater success in both their personal and professional lives,” City of Dreams Manila’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer said.

Benefits, Rewards and Recognitions

City of Dreams Manila’s compensation scheme is considered to be among the best in the industry, with an average monthly wage that is nearly 200% higher than the 2018 Philippines Wage Index of P13,847.The company offers various economic rewards that also go beyond government mandated benefits, among these: three salary increases in the last 2.5 years, and a one-month Fifth Anniversary bonus. It offers an enhanced medical benefit that is a first among Integrated Resorts in the country — a medical insurance that offers the Second Layer for Dreaded Diseases with the same amount as the initial Maximum Benefit Limit. Parental coverage in the medical insurance of single/unmarried staff is also offered, just as discounted flu vaccination is extended to colleagues’ family members. A congenial leave policy that allows employees flexibility in the application of vacation and sick leaves is established, and unlimited buffet 24/7 at the Colleagues’ Dining Room provides a generous meal benefit.

City of Dreams Manila is also the first and only IR in the country with a Memorandum of Understanding with POPCOM for Reproductive Health and Education of colleagues.

It stages The President’s Awards annually, which recognizes the most outstanding colleagues from both front of the house and the heart of the house and awards them with special prizes. In 2019 alone, nine winners are each awarded: The President’s Award trophy and pin, P25,000 cash, an all-expense-paid trip to Macau for two, overnight stay at Nuwa Manila with breakfast for two, a 60-minute massage treatment at Nuwa Spa, 10 DreamPlay weekend passes, and an intimate dinner with the property executives at Nuwa Manila’s Crystal Lounge.

Awards and Colleagues’ Development

As a testament to this commitment, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) –developer and owner of casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities in Asia including City of Dreams Manila through its subsidiary Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corporation — was honored in October this year at the 2019 Sustainable Business Awards (SBA) Philippines for its talent development program for its workforce in both Manila and Macau.

Asia’s leading sustainable award platform since 2012, SBA recognizes companies that take a proactive role in tackling social, governance and environmental issues. It recognized Melco for its workforce development program, which embraces a holistic “Whole Person Development” training approach, empowering its colleagues and focuses on their personal growth.

City of Dreams Manila’s employees embody this holistic development approach, with some even making a mark in the international arena. One of whom is the property’s Landscape Manager Cirilo Alerta who was named as “Asia’s Unsung Hero of the Year” at the Stelliers Awards held in May 2019 in Singapore. Formerly known as The Hotelier Awards, Stelliers is a prestigious and leading hotelier awards platform that is committed to recognize and celebrate the brightest individuals of the hotel industry in Asia, South Asia, and Greater China. The others are the young chefs of the integrated resort, namely: 25-year-old Michael Monsalve; 24-year-old Rayzel Salvador; 25-year-old Jomari Miranda; and 23-year-old Rier Franco, who clinched the silver award for the Philippines at the FHC China International Young Chefs Challenge held in Shanghai, China in November.

These recognitions uphold City of Dreams Manila and Melco’s initiatives and practices that invest on its workforce, especially since 2019 marked an important milestone for the Manila property – acknowledging 2,200 colleagues for their five years of loyal service, counting to the days before the integrated resort formally opened it doors for operation.

“We owe it to our people who continue to give their best work not only for the company but for our guests. It is because of them that we continue to be a leading leisure and entertainment destination in the Philippines’ capital and within the region,” Mr. Benning noted.

City of Dreams Manila also has programs to put into spotlight the outstanding achievements of its colleagues — whether for work performance, or in showcasing creative talent and excellence in competitive sports.

CSR Volunteerism, Social and Wellness Activities

For community development, City of Dreams Manila is also proud of the strong spirit of volunteerism among its workforce with the active engagement this year of more than 3,000 employees in more than 80 dynamic long-term Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities undertaken for charitable and environmental advocacies. The company has been presented with a Platinum Award by the Philippine Red Cross for its blood-letting program through the years.

Other annual programs of City of Dreams are: Pasikatan, where employees showcase their talents in singing and dancing; Palakasan, a sports competition for employees; and Mr. and Ms. COD, a beauty pageant which highlights grace, wit and talent; the annual festive May parade of the Queen of Flowers; wellness activities on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day; and Halloween Trick or Treat for the colleagues’ children.

All these affirm City of Dreams Manila and Melco’s commitment to the goal of ensuring that the company will continue to be an employer of choice and the best place to work.