Give the gift of suburban living this holiday season with MySpace Properties, Inc.’s The Hive

With Christmas just around the bend and the Filipino Yuletide spirit in all-time high, shopping and spending are again the season’s buzzwords. Everyone will be rushing to complete their Christmas list, making sure there is something for family, friends and other loved ones.

The Facebook Holiday Survey 2019, which surveyed 1,500 Filipinos aged 18 and above nationwide, revealed that consumers aged 18 to 34 plan to allot an average of Php15,350 for their Christmas shopping, up by Php485 from last year. Those aged 35 to 54 are willing to spend an average of Php17,862, a Php2,685 increase from 2018, while Filipinos 55-year-old and above are willing to spend Php21,811 for this year’s Christmas shopping, a whopping Php5,548 higher from their budget last year.

This season, why not take gifting loved ones a notch higher? Why not gift yourself the best Christmas present there is?

For many Filipinos, the ultimate dream is to have a home to call one’s own. Many a Christmas wish list has included that place that serves as a haven, a sanctuary, a place to build more dreams and collect memories of many Christmas seasons with loved ones.

This Christmas, consider the gift of investment and upgrading your family’s home living and lifestyle. The Hive, MySpace’s maiden mixed-use development located in the east of the metro provides first-world amenities and features combined with the boutique charm of a vibrant suburban community with easy access to modern conveniences – all at an affordable price tag for that ideal residential investment.

Larger units and wide, green spaces

Situated on a 2.1-hectare land parcel with four master-planned 12-storey residential towers, The Hive offers bigger living spaces at a lower cost per square meter than condominiums in the city. This provides families with greater comfort and privacy.

Seventy percent of The Hive’s land space is allotted to green and open spaces – warm and welcoming and a reflection of The Hive’s modern suburban vibe. The wide central park lined with trees and surrounded with lush pockets of greeneries further make The Hive a refuge for families yearning for a refreshing shift in scenery and lifestyle from the urban jungle that is Metro Manila.

Stay-at-home weekends for fun-filled family time

Weekends and days off work are ideally spent recharging and bonding with loved ones. But going out of town only to be stuck in traffic can get in the way of an exciting weekend with the family.

The Hive features resort-like amenities that let families and individuals have that weekend they deserve right outside their doorstep to give staycation a different meaning.

Adults and children alike can enjoy some sun and water time in the lap and kiddie pools anytime of the day while moms and dads have their morning run or walk hand in hand along the tree-lined jogging path. The fitness center at the clubhouse is equipped with state-of-the art equipment for those seeking to get some sweat out. All family members can also enjoy the conveniences that the adjacent Walter Mart commercial complex offers.

From the city’s hustle and bustle to a laidback countryside living

While the urban areas offer an exciting and fast-paced lifestyle, the suburbs offer a great alternative for starting families looking for a more conducive place of residence.

MySpace Properties, Inc., developed and envisioned The Hive as an opportunity for mid-income Filipinos to reside in a modern suburban community with urban conveniences and upgraded overall quality of life, a residence where affordability meets first-world standards for a place to come home to after a long day of hard work and city mayhem.

Appreciating investment

Investing in The Hive gives Filipinos an opportunity to grow their money while enjoying a modern suburban lifestyle. Gigi Alcantara, vice president for sales and marketing of MySpace, said: “Aside from The Hive’s strategic location and beyond-the-basic amenities and features that it offers, another reason to invest in The Hive is its increasing land value. The construction of the C6 road extension linking Taytay to Metro Manila will certainly create an opportunity for The Hive’s worth to appreciate.”

So, this holiday season, gift yourself and your family with that present that will keep on giving and growing. Visit MySpace Properties, Inc. at the Valley Fair Town center for more information and discover the value of suburban living.