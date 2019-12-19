Goldilocks offers the Perfect Christmas Feast

As the holidays draw near, annual Christmas parties begin to take up the bulk of our schedules, gone are the hectic work weeks for employees and piles of homework for busy students. These activities have been replaced with fun get-togethers with colleagues and friends, eager to celebrate and spread the festive spirit.

Goldilocks, the country’s number one bakeshop, is happy to present their Party Packages for the Christmas Season! Make your celebrations more delicious and hassle-free with your favorite Filipino food in party-size packs that will satisfy your guests. From party favorites like Palabok, Pancit Malabon, Fresh Lumpia and Pork Barbecue to all-time hits like Caldereta, Kare-Kare and Dinuguan, Goldilocks got you covered.

Make your Christmas Celebration unforgettable and hassle-free with Goldilocks Party Packages! Grab these and other Christmas goodies from any Goldilocks Foodshop stores nationwide.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

